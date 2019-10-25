Achievers
The Thurgood Marshall College Fund selected 34 N.C. A&T students to attend the 19th annual Leadership Institute presented by Wells Fargo.
A&T’s participants included: Ke’Shawn Alexander, Dymon Atkinson, Reese Bearden, Destiny Ann Brooks, Essence Cain, Tyreak Carr, Fabiana Constable, Cameron Dinkins, Adrienne Douglas, Simone Douglas, Kemauri Dunn, Marvin Edge, Zaria Henry, Zariya Howie, Alexandria Irish, Tae’lor Jackson, Brionna Johnson, Ki’Yona McClary, Joshua McDuffie, Matthew McGill, James McNeill, Kayla Moore, Lauren Moore, James Moorman, Divine Onyemize, Joseph Penfield, Calvin Pough, Brianna Rascoe, James Sifford, Adia Smith, Brenae Snowden, Aaron Slater, LaMiah Tysinger and Aaliyah Wright.
Students attended sessions on financial literacy, 21st-century skill development and how to build your personal brand. Also, this year’s institute expanded to include concurrent professional development immersion programs for additional students like the new cohort of Hennessy Fellows, of which A&T’s Constable has been named among the 10 inaugural members.
The 32nd Anniversary Awards Gala, held Oct. 19, was the culmination of the institute where the students were among 1,600 guests to honor the achievements of A&T Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. and others.
***
Monet Gilmore, a senior exercise science major at High Point University, was recently selected as a Forbes Under 30 Scholar and is invited to attend the Forbes Under 30 Summit in Detroit later this month.
The Forbes Under 30 Scholars program gives students an opportunity to experience all that the summit has to offer, including access to the Under 30 Music Festival, Under 30 Stage Programming, Industry Networking Sessions, Immersive Detroit Field Trips and Community Service Day.
Gilmore’s achievements at HPU helped her to standout through the application process. She currently serves as the vice president of the Black Student Union, is on the student diversity board (VOICE), sits as a student representative on the faculty diversity board and volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont. For two years, she served as the diversity chair of HPU’s Student Government Association.
Additionally, she serves as an ambassador for HPU. Working closely with the Office of Multicultural Affairs, she shares information about HPU and her experience to prospective and incoming students at open houses and orientation.
***
High Point University computer science students who competed in the 2019 Governor’s Cybersecurity Talent Competition over the summer gained perfect scores, cybersecurity skills and scholarship money.
Ty Carlson, a senior computer science and physics double major, received a perfect score in the first round of the Cyber FastTrack online cybersecurity program.
Ethan Shealey, a sophomore computer science major, was one of 24 out of about 2,300 participating students across the nation to receive a perfect score in the second round. He won $500 in scholarship money.
Cyber FastTrack is a free online cybersecurity program for college students and graduates.
***
The nationally recognized Bishop McGuinness High School Model United Nations Team competed Oct. 10-13 at Vanderbilt University.
The following students received individual recognition: Verbal commendation, Andrew Gaylord; honorable mentions, Evan Stoller and Thomas Gessner; outstanding delegate, Josh Galaski; and best delegates, Sunita Agarwala and Bobby Peters.
Approximately 551 students from 31 schools from the U.S. and Canada attended. The team will compete in January at American University.
***
Caniya Hall from Greensboro Housing Authority received national recognition for her poster and essay illustrating the significance of the home.
The annual “What Home Means to Me” poster contest is part of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials’ year-long Housing America campaign. This campaign was created to inform the public and decision makers about the need for and importance of safe, quality, affordable housing through education, advocacy and empowerment.
Youth from GHA have participated in this contest for eight years and create their works of art through attending workshops hosted by GHA’s Resident Services department.
Posters are first judged at GHA and winners are sent to the state competition through Carolinas Council of Housing Redevelopment and Codes Officials. Those winning posters compete at the regional level, through the Southeastern Regional Council of NAHRO. The regional winners advance to the national level to be judged, and 13 winners are selected each year to be in the Housing America Calendar.
Hall’s poster will be featured in the 2020 calendar.
***
Tracey Duhaime, a volunteer with The National Junior Honor Society at Greensboro Academy, has coordinated the making of 136 stockings for residents at Carolina Estates.
Participating students will gift the stockings filled with goodies to the residents at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 10.
Activities
Crossroads: Pathways to Success is offering a program, “Crossroads Club,” after school on Wednesdays at Northern Guilford Middle School.
The club mirrors many of the lessons that Crossroads offers to high school boys from noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays at Providence Baptist Church. The focus is on community service, college preparation, etiquette, technology trends and more.
For information about the club, contact Principal Noelle Leslie at 336-504-3342 or lelien@gcsnc.com.
For information about Crossroads, visit https://crossroadspts.org.
***
A group of High Point University students walked 93 miles through Spain during a Fall Break Pilgrimage focused on the intersection of spirituality and service.
The students walked a portion of the 1,000-year-old pilgrimage known as the Camino de Santiago, or the Way of Saint James, which many believe leads to the burial site of the saint. Their route took them from Sarria to Santiago de Compostela.
During the walk, they helped pick up trash for an ecotourism project, called Recycling Path, with the nonprofit Ecoembes.
***
Hundreds gathered Oct. 17 at High Point University to honor the Wanek family and celebrate the grand opening of its newest facility, the Wanek School of Natural Sciences.
The Wanek School of Natural Sciences is named in honor of Todd Wanek, president and CEO of Ashley Furniture, and Karen Wanek, board chairwoman of Superior Fresh. They are parents of two High Point University graduates.
Announcements
The Greensboro Science Center is partnering with the North Carolina Arboretum to encourage students in grades kindergarten through eighth to participate in ecoEXPLORE, a citizen science program created specifically for children. A kickoff celebration will be held outside, in front of the GSC, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26, at 4301 Lawndale Drive.
Admission to the ecoEXPLORE kickoff celebration is free. Admission to the GSC is not included with this free event; however, participants will receive a coupon for discounted general admission to the GSC if they choose to visit on this day.
The focus of the kickoff celebration will be entomology (the study of insects). Participants will begin their ecoEXPLORE journey by learning about and meeting a few insects, exploring three different insect habitats and searching for bugs around the GSC grounds.
For information, visit ecoexplore.net.
***
Children with developmental disabilities and their families are invited to celebrate Halloween with a special sensory-friendly night at the Greensboro Children’s Museum from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28. Guests can explore the museum’s exhibits in a calmer, less crowded environment as adjustments to sounds and lights are made. Costumes are welcome, but not required.
Visitors will explore the museum’s 20+ indoor and outdoor exhibits and participate in hands-on activities such as making a Halloween treat bag, exploring a seasonal sensory bin filled with corn kernels and participating in a themed story time. Trick-or-treat stations will be set up throughout the museum. The museum will also have sensory-friendly backpacks available for check-out, which include noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses, a magnifying glass and a five-minute timer.
Admission is $5.35 per person. Personal care assistants and nursing staff accompanying children can attend for free. Pre-registration for all guests is required at gcmuseum.com. Prior to the event, registrants will be sent a guide to help them plan their visit.
The museum is at 220 N. Church St. in Greensboro.
***
New Garden Friends School’s Lower School (preschool through sixth-grades) will hold an open house from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Oct. 29.
Visitors will learn more about the school’s program, hear from faculty, take a tour and ask questions.
The campus is located at 1128 New Garden Road in Greensboro. For information, call 336-299-0964.
***
The 22nd anniversary Women Veterans Historical Project Luncheon will be from noon to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at UNCG’s Alumni House.
Jacquelyn Hayes-Byrd, executive director of the Center for Women Veterans U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, is the guest speaker.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
Registration is required; email bakoelsc@uncg.edu or visit https://forms.gle/SvhezdWbTWPvhWiv5.
***
Guilford County community organizations are hosting the second annual resource fair for families in transition and experiencing homelessness. Fall Fest will be from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at The Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 1001 Freeman Mill Road in Greensboro.
Previously called Winterfest, Fall Fest focuses on building a network of support for families in transition to help them learn about early childhood resources and services for their young children.
Exhibits will include resources about education, health and wellness, family relationships, financial wellness, job preparation and childcare resources. Food, children’s activities and winter coat giveaways are also part of the event.
The event is a collaboration among the Family Success Center, Salvation Army, Boys and Girls Club Healthy Relationship Initiative, Guilford County Schools, Cooperative Extension at N.C. A&T’s nutrition education programs, Try Healthy and Guilford County Partnership for Children. This event is funded by the N.C. Division of Childhood Development and Early Education, through Project CATCH through the Salvation Army of Wake County.
During the 2017-18 school year, Guilford County Schools identified 3,247 children and youth experiencing homelessness.
For more information, contact LouMecia Staton at 336-279-7603 or loumecias@guilfordchildren.org.
***
Greensboro College’s Office of Admissions will hold admissions information sessions for prospective students and their parents on two upcoming Saturdays, Nov. 2 and Nov. 16.
The free sessions begin at 10 a.m. in the lobby of Cowan Humanities Building on campus. Prospective students can learn about the college in small groups, learn about the admissions process and take a tour of campus with a current student.
Advance registration is requested; visit www.greensboro.edu/visit-the-campus/saturday-tours-form.
Also, the college will hold an open house for people to learn more about its certification programs. The free event will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 5 in Lea Center on the first floor of Main Building on campus.
Advance registration is requested; visit www.greensboro.edu/academics/certification-innovative-programs.
***
Students and staff at Jesse Wharton Elementary School are accepting new socks through Nov. 1 for their Warm Socks Rocks campaign.
Donations may be dropped off at the school office. The school is at 5813 Lake Brandt Road in Greensboro.
For information, call 336-545-3700.
***
As part of the 40th Anniversary Commemoration of the Greensboro Massacre, Contra-Tiempo will present Joyus Justus at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at N.C. A&T’s Harrison Auditorium, 1009 Bluford St. in Greensboro.
Admission is free.
For tickets, visit greensboromassacrelessonstoday.org.
***
The Early Childhood Engagement Center’s holiday bazaar fundraiser will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 17 in the Temple Emanuel Social Hall, 1129 Jefferson Road in Greensboro. Handcrafted items and baked goods will be for sale.
The Dog Treat Company, founded by the Arc of Greensboro, will have a table.
Additional vendors are needed. The $50 vendor fee benefits the center, which is a preschool inspired by the Reggio Emilia philosophy, an approach in which children are given opportunities to learn by doing, often in natural settings.
For information, contact Louise at 336-292-7899.
Grants
The Office of Community Oriented Policing Services’ 2019 School Violence Prevention Program recently awarded Guilford County Schools $500,000. Rockingham County Schools was awarded $500,097.
The award will provide up to 75% funding for the following school safety measures in and around K-12 (primary and secondary) schools and school grounds:
- Coordination with law enforcement
- Training for local law enforcement officers to prevent student violence against others and self
- Metal detectors, locks, lighting and other deterrent measures
- Technology for expedited notification of local law enforcement during an emergency
For information, visit https://cops.usdoj.gov/svpp.
Scholarships
WGU North Carolina, an affiliate of the competency-based nonprofit Western Governors University, has announced the availability of new Become a Teacher Scholarships. The scholarships, worth up to $2,500 per student, launched earlier this month and will be available through the application deadline of Dec. 31.
For information, visit www.wgu.edu/financial-aid-tuition/scholarships/general/become-a-teacher.html.
***
The inaugural “King & Queens” Charity Golf Tournament will be from noon to 7 p.m. March 13 at Gillespie Park Golf Course, 306 E. Florida St. in Greensboro.
Proceeds will benefit the Sharpe Male Mentoring Foundation.
The goal is to raise $20,000 for scholarships.
For information, contact Arnold Mazyck at 336-543-4000 or sharpemalementoring@gmail.com. Also, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.