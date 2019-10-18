Achievers
A High Point University student hiked 22 miles in 11 hours on Oct. 5 during the Xtreme Hike event hosted by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Brooke Guthrie, a senior exercise science major from Clayton, was born with cystic fibrosis, a hereditary disease that affects the lungs and digestive system.
Her team, LifeofRoses, consists of HPU faculty and students. They have already raised more than $4,000, surpassing their $3,000 goal. The fundraising continues through the end of the year. To donate, visit http://fightcf.cff.org (the site allows you to search for a particular hiker or to make a general donation).
Activities
In alignment with National Physician Assistant Week, recognized each October, High Point University students in the physician assistant graduate program took time to thank those who serve as preceptors and reflect on their decision to pursue a physician assistant degree.
Katy Bell, a first-year physician assistant student, helped lead the effort to prepare baskets and gift bags for delivery to local physician assistants.
HPU president Nido Qubein served as keynote speaker for the Physician Assistant Education Association Education Forum on Oct. 10 in Washington. HPU’s physician assistant program launched in fall of 2017 and enrolls 35 students every year out of more than 1,000 applicants.
Announcements
YWCA of High Point will hold a fall open house as part of Lights On Afterschool, a nationwide rally for after-school programs. The event will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at 155 W. Westwood Ave. in High Point.
It will include the lighting of luminarias throughout the YWCA campus, followed by a showcase performance by after-school students. Festivities will also include an art gallery of student artwork, pieces from the YWCA’s various afterschool enrichment programs, interactive art stations for students, parents and members of the community, as well as testimonies from the students.
For information, email Kathie Szitas at Kszitas@ywcahp.com.
Westchester Country Day School celebrated the groundbreaking of a new dining hall and student life facility to be named the Wilson Student Center. The name was revealed during a ceremony Oct. 11 on the Westchester campus and honors the Fred E. Wilson family for a $1 million gift, the first in the school’s 52-year history.
More than 200 students, family members, faculty and supporters gathered for the celebration. The Wilson Student Center is the first new building to be added to the campus since 2000. It is expected to be completed in spring 2020.
The Wilson family has supported Westchester since the school’s founding, and family members from two generations have graduated from the school. They have given to the arts, field trips, the annual benefit auction and more.
Cres Wilson Calabrese, Class of 1985, who has served previously on the board of trustees and alumni council and is also a Westchester parent, represented the Wilson family during the groundbreaking ceremony.
High Point University will host its annual Veterans Day Celebration at 8 a.m. Nov. 8 in the James H. and Jesse E. Millis Athletic and Convocation Center on campus.
Veterans and the general public are invited to attend. To confirm attendance, call 336-841-4636 or visit www.highpoint.edu/VeteransDay.
The program will include a complimentary breakfast, a patriotic salute and will recognize students leading initiatives to support veterans. Keeping with its yearly tradition, the university will pledge American flags to local nonprofits, schools and government buildings.
Col. Leon Ellis, U.S. Air Force veteran, who served 25 years and flew 68 combat missions (many over North Vietnam), will speak at this year’s celebration.
Nido Qubein, HPU president, also plans to speak. Music will be provided by the North Carolina Brass Band and the HPU Chamber Singers.
Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019 and Miss North Carolina, plans to attend. Veterans will have the opportunity to meet and take photos with the full-time attorney and Charlotte native.
Guests are encouraged to park at Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive in High Point. Shuttles will begin from the parking lot at 7:30 a.m.
The University of Michigan Piedmont Triad Spirit Group is teaming up with Chase’s Chance for their Holiday Angels initiative with Youth Focus.
The goal is to provide each homeless teen living at the Youth Focus shelter in Greensboro with a backpack filled with necessities and a small gift for the holidays.
The groups will be gathering donations during November. To get involved, email triadwolverines@gmail.com.
High Point University Bonner students are collecting clean and gently used or new winter coats for children and adults during October. Area nonprofits will receive the coats.
Coats may be dropped off at the following High Point locations:
- 7 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays, Laurel Oak Children Center, 1004 Old Plank Road
- 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays, Laurel Oak Christian Church, 1001 Old Plank Road
- 2:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, D-UP, 613 Washington St.
For information or to schedule an alternate drop-off time, email Loren Bowser at lbowser@highpoint.edu.
The coats will be distributed to D-UP, Macedonia Family Resource Center, The Community Writing Center and Leslie’s House.
Activities
More than 300 High Point University students recently ran or walked a collective 1,000 miles around HPU’s Vert Stadium as part of its 1,000 Miles for Kids event. Funds raised exceeded $31,000 and will be donated to the YMCA of High Point.
In 2018, the YMCA of High Point served more than 24,000 individuals through swim lessons, summer camps, after school programs, day care and Camp Cheerio.
Four High Point University music and theatre students and two faculty traveled to Costa Rica for the “Promising Artists of the 21st Century” tour sponsored and hosted by the Centro Cultural Costarricense Norteamericano.
This is the fourth time HPU has participated in this selective program that brings U.S. students to the country for a week of performance and cultural experiences. This year’s students are Madison Steiner and Corbin Elliott, both seniors, and Demetria Hale and Jerry Hurley, both juniors.
The students performed popular selections from musicals written within the past 20 years and were accompanied by pianist Rachel Bennett, an adjunct music instructor at HPU. The student group was led by Scott MacLeod, associate professor of music.
The students gave various concerts in Cartago, San José, Limón and Puerto Viejo. They were invited into English classes to speak about their life and experiences and also collaborated with students from the La Colmena music theater school.
Bennett and MacLeod worked with local students from the La Colmena musical theatre institute the weekend prior to the students’ performances. They taught master classes, coached repertoire and prepared students for inclusion into two scenes in the HPU Promising Artists performance in San José.
Grants
The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has been awarded a Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program grant for the 2019-20 school year from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Since 2004-05, when North Carolina was among the first states to be awarded a FFVP grant, participation has reached 218 schools, the highest yet for the state.
The grant will provide more than $4.5 million to be distributed to selected schools throughout the state. Federal guidelines require schools with the highest percentage of economically disadvantaged students be given priority for participation in the FFVP, since students enrolled in these schools often have fewer opportunities to regularly eat fresh fruit or vegetables.
Local participating elementary schools include: Edwin A. Alderman, Allen Jay, Archer, Bessemer, Bluford, Brightwood, Ceasar Cone, Fairview, Waldo C. Falkener Sr., Julius I. Foust, Cyrus P. Frazier, Gillespie Park, Guilford, Hunter, Irving Park, Jefferson, Johnson Street, David D. Jones, Kirkman Park, Madison, Ronald E. McNair, Montlieu Avenue, Murphy Traditional Academy, Northwood, Oak Hill, Parkview Village, Clara J. Peck, Peeler Open, Sedgefield, Sumner, Triangle Lake Montessori, Union Hill, Vandalia, Washington and Wiley.
