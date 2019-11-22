Achievers
High Point University studio art majors Rebecca Slife, Helen Barnett and Jessica LeVasseur were recently accepted to exhibit at the third annual Bellwethers juried exhibition of collegiate student art. The exhibition, juried by Lexi Millikan, the executive director of the Yeiser Art Center in Paducah, Ky., opened Oct. 28 at the University of Tennessee at Martin and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Slife entered her piece, Papaw, which was created with colored pencil and watercolor.
Barnett exhibited a watercolor painting titled Inspired by Siena.
LeVasseur submitted a bowl she created in ceramics class.
Announcements
Students in Greensboro College’s master’s degree program in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages will present their research during a symposium at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in the lecture hall on the second floor of Cowan Humanities Building on campus.
The event is free and open to the public. Free parking is available behind the Admissions Welcome Center at West Market Street and College Place.
More than 20 students will speak, including Ellie Yearns of Greensboro. Yearns will present “Strategies and Techniques for New Adult Language Instructors at Resettlement Agencies.”
***
Greensboro College has opened a number of its Spring 2020 courses to the public.
They include:
Topics in the Holocaust and Genocide (SSC3300, four credit hours), meeting 6:30-7:50 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 8-April 22. Team-taught by Jim Langer, Greensboro College professor of art, and Derek Holmgren, Wake Forest University visiting assistant professor of history, students will be free to express thoughts and feelings brought up by the images and ideas presented and found in readings and viewings of articles and chapters by scholars, reports of survivors, and films and art made both by those who experienced the horrors and more contemporary attempts to deal with memories some claim, perhaps rightly, to be beyond representation.
- America’s Civil Rights Movement (HIS3350, four credit hours), meeting 11 a.m.-noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Jan. 8-April 24.
The course traces the history, historiography, and evolving popular memory and public history of America’s most significant social movement. Student’s will focus on Greensboro’s, North Carolina’s, and the nation’s struggles over issues of legal segregation, political equality, and economic justice from 1945 through the early 1970s, using the latest scholarship, powerful documentaries, primary source material, field trips, class debates, student presentations and class guests. Teams of students will also interview African American female veterans of the Greensboro black freedom struggles who are also current and former elected officials. These oral histories will be included in UNCG’s “Civil Rights Greensboro” digital collection and will be used as part of the community-wide commemoration of the centennial of the 19th Amendment in 2020.
- Film: People of Color (ECM2170, four credit hours), meeting 5-6:20 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 8-April 22.
This course is about movies and the politics of representation, with a focus on communities of color. From American cinema to Bollywood and Nollywood and then to art cinema and revolutionary cinema, the course will expose students to aspects of many cultures.
- Horror Literature and Film (ECM3400, four credit hours), meeting 1:30-3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 8-April 22.
The course will examine horror as a genre as well as try to understand what our collective fears might reveal about our history, ourselves, and our relationship to the other.
Tuition for all courses is $390 per hour for academic credit or $1,560. Those wishing to audit will be charged $75 per credit hour or $300.
Registration closes Dec. 18. Contact Becky Quigley at 336-272-7102, Ext. 5210 or email rebecca.quigley@greensboro.edu.
***
Greensboro College will present a percussion recital by Ben Cain at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 in Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center in Odell Building.
The event is free and open to the public. Free parking is available in the lot behind the college’s Admissions Welcome Center at West Market Street and College Place.
Cain is a senior music education major from Winston-Salem.
***
A free computer coding event for girls ages 8 to 15 will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at Code Ninjas, 1589 Skeet Club Road in High Point.
The event is held in conjunction with teen organization SMART Code of Life and kicks off Computer Science Education Week promoting and generating interest in computer science education for girls.
Canned food items will be collected for a food drive. Code Ninjas will also hold Hour of Code activities Dec. 9-13.
To register, call 336-860-0600 or visit https://codeninjas.com/locations/nc-high-point.
***
The High Point University family gathered Nov. 14 to celebrate the release of “Planting Seeds of Greatness,” a book that showcases the growth of the Mariana H. Qubein Arboretum and Botanical Gardens on HPU’s campus, as well as the leadership of HPU’s first lady, who spearheaded the growth and for whom the gardens are named.
During the ceremony, Mariana Qubein discussed the book, which is filled with hundreds of photos and scientific information about the 3,700 taxa of plants located throughout campus.
To purchase a copy of “Planting Seeds of Greatness,” visit https://engage.highpoint.edu/hpugardens. All proceeds will benefit HPU’s Extraordinary Education fund.
***
The High Point Museum is hosting its 47th annual Holiday Open House from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 1.
The Penn-Griffin School for the Arts High School Chorus Majors will perform from 1 to 1:30 p.m.; Senior Class Chorus Singing Seniors from the Culler Senior Center will perform from 2 to 2:45 p.m.; and the High Point University brass ensemble will perform from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
Joe Shelton will perform with his dulcimer in the John Haley House throughout the afternoon. Santa Claus will be in the Little Red Schoolhouse from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The Beta Omicron Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma will be reading holiday stories throughout the afternoon.
The museum is at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. For information about this free event, call 336-885-1859.
***
High Point University’s ninth annual Community Christmas Celebration will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 12-13 and will feature complimentary entertainment, hot food, Christmas decorations and more.
The High Point Central High School marching band will perform Dec. 12 along with the Mount Zion Baptist Church Choir. Pastor Dr. Frank K. Thomas will provide a homily.
The Andrews High School marching band will perform Dec. 13.
Other schools and church choirs will perform as well. There will be a petting zoo, a life-size Nativity scene, arcade games and more.
Community members can access a campus map, schedule of events, parking information, live updates and more by downloading the HPU Community Christmas app at www.highpoint.edu/christmasapp.
***
Guilford Education Alliance’s Let’s Talk Education speaker series is going on the road.
Churches, clubs and other organizations are encouraged to contact the nonprofit to learn more about Guilford County Schools and GEA’s work and to meet some of the GCS staff who are leading local schools.
For information, email GEA@geanc.org.
***
During Guilford Education Alliance’s Principal for a Day event, held Nov. 14, participants raised almost $1,000 for the Teacher Supply Warehouse.
During the event, 115 community members fanned out across the district to spend time shadowing principals at 89 Guilford County schools.
GEA doubles every dollar donated using wholesale purchasing, supply drives and volunteers — $1,000 equals more than $2,000 of classroom supplies in schools across the county.
To donate, visit https://guilfordeducationalliance.org/donate.
Grants
Pepsi has gifted $50,000 to the North Carolina Sales Institute, located within the Bryan School at UNCG.
This year, more than 300 students are taking part in the North Carolina Sales Institute program. The money from Pepsi will be used to fund activities that help students develop crucial skills.
Scholarships
Ten Randolph Community College students were presented with $500 scholarships Monday, Nov. 18, thanks to the State Employees’ Credit Union Foundation’s Bridge to Career Program. An additional 10 students also received scholarships, but were unable to attend the ceremony in the JB & Claire Davis Corporate Training Center on the Asheboro campus.
The students receiving scholarships were Kristina Anderson, Zachary Brown, Aaron Buckles, Kimberly Conen, Kevin Garcia Cordova, Amber Collins, Kelly Davis, Hunter Dean, Michael Edge, Takeo Gill, Christopher Graham, Spencer Hamilton, Constance Hensley, Alex Joyce, Cody Kearns, Makayla Markle, Jennifer Mowery, Amber Snuggs, Tammy Wicker and Joseph Woods.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.