Scholarships
Randolph Community College was granted $3,600 for the year 2020 as part of the North Carolina Community College System’s Project Skill Up.
Students who are first-generation farm impacted can apply for a scholarship for any credentialed continuing education program. Those who are not first-generation impacted can apply for scholarships toward the following continuing education programs: veterinarian assistant and agricultural mechanics.
The grant is part of the Tobacco Trust Fund’s efforts to reach a wide range of individuals and communities impacted by the economic shifts around the state’s tobacco industry and to fund programs that mitigate the general decline in the tobacco-related segment of the state economy.
To apply, call 336-633-0268.
Activities
High Point University athletic training graduate students recently received hands-on learning to treat athletes who go into cardiac arrest on the sports field. The learning exercise was a partnership with HPU’s department of physician assistant studies and Guilford County EMS.
At HPU’s Vert Stadium, Billy Vaile, department of physician assistant studies’ medical simulation center director, programmed a high fidelity mannequin to simulate an athlete going into cardiac arrest.
HPU’s athletic training graduate students responded to the patient to begin administering care. Once the mannequin went into an unresponsive state, students then followed protocol and called 911. Soon, students could hear the sounds of an ambulance approaching campus.
Members of Guilford County EMS assisted students with transferring the patient from their care to EMS’s care.
High Point University donated 2,000 face masks to four organizations within the city of High Point. The United Way of Greater High Point, the High Point Housing Authority, Carl Chavis YMCA and YWCA of High Point each received 500 masks.
The United Way of Greater High Point will use these masks to distribute throughout its 28 partnering agencies.
The High Point Housing Authority will use the masks internally and externally for individuals who do not have access to masks.
Because the Carl Chavis YMCA is currently only open to summer camps, the donated masks will help protect this year’s participants.
The YWCA of High Point will be using the 500 masks in a variety of ways or where there is a specific need.
Announcements
Resilience High Point has announced a collaboration of four youth-serving organizations to bring structured online summer activities for its elementary and middle school students.
This collaboration of Resilience High Point members brings together the YWCA of High Point, D-UP, Big Brother Big Sisters and Operation Xcel to offer experiences for children of families who are coping with the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic.
These weekly activities will include online field trips, youth fitness with a YWCA instructor and dance and movement classes with Royal Expressions. There also will be weekly videos for yoga, basketball and workouts. Activities began Monday, July 6, and conclude Aug. 7.
For information, visit www.facebook.com/resiliencehighpoint.
The Greensboro Chamber has partnered with the Greensboro Public Library and the Greensboro Public Library Foundation on One City, One Film to lead the Greensboro community on conversations about race, education and policing.
As such, they are hosting online discussions in July to discuss the movie “The Hate U Give” and how the racial justice issues it explores apply to Greensboro.
The discussions will be offered via Zoom from 9 to 11:30 a.m. July 21, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. July 22 and from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 23.
To register, visit https://greensboro.org/onefilm.
