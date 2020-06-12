Gifts
Graduating students from Andrews and Smith high schools received a reconditioned laptop courtesy of a partnership between Guilford Education Alliance and Technology for the Future.
Adrian Martinca, the founder of Technology for the Future, offered a challenge grant of up to $700,000 that wrote down the cost of up to 10,000 refurbished laptops to $70. In turn, GEA galvanized the community to raise funds to cover the cost of the laptops. To date, donors have helped GEA provide 6,700 laptops to GCS students. Another 1,600 are being readied for distribution.
All laptops are a gift directly to students from T4TF and a one-year warranty is provided for each device.
For information, visit technologyforthefuture.org.
Honors
Niharika Baghel of Greensboro was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, one of the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Baghel was initiated at University of California-Davis.
Achievers
Hailey Belk of Greensboro, a recent Appalachian State University graduate, was among six award finalists for ASU’s 2019–20 Student Teacher of the Year award. Brandon Moore of Kannapolis was named the winner.
Between the fall and spring semesters, more than 120 Appalachian student teachers were nominated for the award, which recognizes their professionalism and effectiveness in the classroom. Students are nominated by their clinical educators, university field supervisors and/or faculty members.
Belk, a 2016 Caldwell Academy graduate, graduated from Appalachian on May 16 with a Bachelor of Science in special education, adapted curriculum (K–12). She completed her student teaching — both in person and virtually due to COVID-19 school closures — at Hardin Park Elementary School in Boone.
***
The Greensboro Branch of the American Association of University Women has announced the local young women who were recognized at the 2020 Aspirations in Computing Virtual Award Event on May 30 by the National Center of Women and Information Technology. Through this achievement, awardees are then eligible to apply for grants which fund local programs for upper elementary and middle school girls. Four of these programs will be offered in the upcoming “IT Is for Girls” online camp Aug. 3-7.
Winners: Kimberly Brown and Christa Simaan, Northwest Guilford High School; Roma Desai, Rithika Jonnalagadda and Sanvi Korsapathy, The Early College at Guilford; Amelia Irvin, Ragsdale High School; Riya Kannan, Western Guilford High School; Sydney Lucas, Northern Guilford High School; Lillian McNeal, Weaver Academy; Maggi Mugi and Suhani Ramchandra, STEM Early College; and Ananya Sharma, Grimsley High School.
Rising stars: Alicia Bao, STEM Early College; Lori Brown, The Early College at Guilford; Emily Headden, Northern Guilford High School; and Trisha Raj, Northwest Guilford High School.
For information, visit https://greensboro-nc.aauw.net/techevents/.
***
Students who are members of the International Thespian Society received awards to attend this year’s Virtual International Thespian Festival thanks to the newly created Broadway Licensing’s Send a Leader Diversity Grant. These scholarships are awarded to student thespians who are traditionally underrepresented in student leadership and who have experience in diversity-based leadership, service and social justice activities.
Cameron Holder of Grimsley High School, home to Thespian Troupe 7993, is one of seven recipients in the nation.
The festival, produced by the Educational Theatre Association, celebrates student achievement in the performing arts and technical theatre. The 57th event, which this year, because of COVID-19, is being transformed into the first-ever Virtual International Thespian Festival, will be June 22-26. The virtual event will feature adjudications, auditions, the inaugural International Thespian Excellence Awards Showcase (aka the ThespysTM), performances, workshops, masterclasses and more. The grant recipients will attend the student leadership training Through the Leadership Lens.
Announcements
Fantasy and fairy tale adventures await young readers as “Imagine Your Story,” the Randolph County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, gets underway.
With buildings closed and traditional in-person activities unavailable, the library instead will engage children with virtual performances and storytimes, reading rewards, and take-home activities keyed to the adventurous theme or to weekly topics.
Options to participate vary from library to library — find details, a schedule, video links and library contact information at www.randolphlibrary.org/summer.
***
High Point University’s Stout School of Education will offer a second virtual STEM camp for community children this summer due to the first session’s high demand.
The first session of “STEM Camp in a Box: Building Dreams and Building Minds,” which begins June 22, received positive response from the community and is full. In order to engage more local children, HPU faculty will add a second camp, which will be held virtually from July 20-July 31.
To register, visit www.highpoint.edu/education/stem-camp/.
***
The High Point Public Library will offer 2020 Summer Reading Programs for children, teens and adults almost entirely online. Inspired by the theme “Imagine Your Story,” the programs will appear on the library’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube channels. The schedule of special summer events will be available on the library’s website at www.highpointnc.gov/749/Library or by calling 336-883-3660.
***
An Attitude of Gratitude, a local nonprofit, provides school supplies such as paper, glue, crayons, shoes, clothes and more to students who are living in poverty.
The nonprofit has adopted Hope Academy School for its back-to-school program, which fills backpacks with school supplies. But because of the pandemic, the nonprofit has not been able to hold a fundraiser or sell raffle tickets to support this endeavor.
The nonprofit will accept school supply donations between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays at K-Marie Kare Productions, 1107 Perry St. in Greensboro.
To send a check or gift card, make checks payable to An Attitude of Gratitude and mail them to K-Marie Kare Productions, 1107 Perry St., Greensboro, NC 27403.
The donations will benefit more than 200 children.
For information, call 336-854-6206.
Awards
Carly Malcolm of High Point, a recent Clemson University graduate, has been awarded the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Student Award at Clemson.
Malcolm was chosen for this prestigious award by demonstrating Sullivan’s ideals of heart, mind and conduct as evidenced by “generous and unselfish service to others.”
Each year, the Sullivan Student Award is presented to graduating seniors at more than 70 colleges and universities across the southern United States in honor of its namesake, Algernon Sydney Sullivan, a Southerner who found success as a lawyer, businessman and philanthropist in New York in the late 19th century. An additional Sullivan Award is presented to a member of Clemson’s faculty or staff.
Malcolm majored in language and international health, an integrated degree program that combines studies in health sciences and a language (Spanish). She minored in gender, sexuality and women’s studies.
She came to Clemson as one of six National Scholars in 2016.
In the coming months, Malcolm will begin a Lead for North Carolina government fellowship. The program, run by the School of Government at UNC-Chapel Hill, aims to cultivate the next generation of public service leaders.
Malcolm will work with the Register of Deeds office in Guilford County, helping develop a new Community Innovators Lab.
***
Student winners of the 2020 Academic Excellence Awards have been announced at North Carolina’s community colleges.
Selection requirements are consistent with Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society criteria. Students must have completed at least 12 semester hours in an associate degree program and have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25.
Local winners are: Kathryn Barman, Guilford Technical Community College; Billy Charles Earl Davis, Randolph Community College; and Chase C. Coggins, Rockingham Community College.
The students will receive a plaque and medallion in honor of their academic accomplishments.
***
Derick Jones, a Ph.D. student in UNCG’s chemistry and biochemistry department and outgoing president of the Graduate Student Association, received the Spartan Leadership Award for his efforts to combat hunger.
Jones and his fellow GSA members recently raised more than $6,000 to provide more than 240 graduate students with gift cards to Bestway grocery stores.
The GSA received a UNCG Excellence Award for Community Service.
Scholarships
Wofford College has awarded scholarships to the following Greensboro students: Allison Margaret Bartlett and Kristine Ellen Shaw, Benjamin Wofford Scholarships; and Caroline Renee Doss and Catherine Ford Whitlatch, an Old Main Scholarship.
***
Four Dudley High School seniors were awarded $500 each from the Dudley Class of 1963.
Recipients, their universities and majors: Barrett Crawford, Bluefield State College, mechanical engineering; Marsalis Davis, N.C. A&T, accounting; Joshua Garner, N.C. A&T, business management; and Alani Huling, UNC-Charlotte, biology.
Fay Henry is the scholarship chairwoman.
***
Eight students in High Point University’s School of Art and Design recently won $25,000 in scholarship funds in the university’s virtual Creative Innovation Lab Design Competition. This was the first year of the competition. HPU’s Creative Innovation Lab, located inside the Plato S. Wilson School of Commerce, and newly formed competition were made possible through a gift from an anonymous donor.
The inaugural competition, which was held online due to the coronavirus pandemic, challenged students in a collaborative design-art studio course to design an object that was both art and light.
The students recorded presentations about their light fixture designs and submitted them to the panel of judges, who scored the submissions based on a list of criteria. Funds were then divided among the finalists based on where they placed in the competition. Sponsors of the event included Phillips Collection and International Society of Furniture Designers.
Rachel Tegen, Felicia Enos and Lauren Geiger were awarded first place for their design titled, The Jellyfish, receiving $4,000 each. The design relies on two light sources; the first to cast dramatic shadows above the fixture while the fiber optics allow an endless combination of lighting effects below. The two sources may be used independently.
Ashlyne McComb, Jaqcueline Occhipinti and Kristen Pinsky were awarded second place for their design titled, Flaming Ambience, receiving $3,000 each. The design consists of two separate pieces that offer a wide range of options for displaying the light fixture. Both pieces resemble abstracted flames that are formed with copper wire wrapped in raffia. One piece is meant to sit on a pedestal while the other suspends from the ceiling. The two pieces may complement each other within a room or work as a singular sculpture as one floats above the other.
Emily Sarkisian and Virginia Jesselson were awarded honorable mention for their design titled, Kaleidoscope Pop-up, receiving $2,000 each. The goal was to create a piece of art inspired by shapes and colors found in kaleidoscopes. The sun functions as the primary source of light, projecting colors and patterns into the room. The design and materials consist of plywood, colored acrylic, heavy-duty fishing wire, metal screws, wood glue and fairy lights.
