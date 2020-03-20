Honors
Molly Clark of High Point was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Clark was initiated at Campbell University.
Achievers
Levi Murphy was among seven apprentices and sponsoring organizations from across North Carolina honored recently by the state’s apprenticeship agency.
ApprenticeshipNC, which is part of the North Carolina Community College System, presented the awards March 5 during its annual conference in Durham.
Murphy, HVAC technician apprentice with Guilford Apprenticeship Partners, was named Outstanding High School Apprentice. Murphy attends Southwest Guilford High School and apprentices at Brady Services. Nominators described Murphy as being wise beyond his years and a very valuable asset to the team at Brady Services.
Activities
Randolph Community College recently hosted 120 local eighth-grade students for Information Technology Day.
The Asheboro City Schools and Randolph County School System students took part in activities that included an Arduino Lab, Hacking, CyberStartGo, Interpreting Data and Algorithms.
Information Technology Day was a part of several eighth-grade exposure events at RCC, which include Manufacturing Day, Automotive Day and Agriculture Day. The next event will be Healthcare Day on April 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.