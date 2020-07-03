Announcements
HorseFriends, a therapeutic riding program, will offer summer riding camps for youth ages 6 to 12 from 8 a.m. to noon July 6-19 and July 13-17 at Still Water Farm, 7169 Strawberry Road in Summerfield.
The cost is $300 per camper. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit.
For information, visit www.horsefriendsnc.org/summercamp.
***
The High Point Public Library staff recently welcomed the arrival of a new bookmobile that replaces a vehicle that has served the community for almost 19 years.
The 30-foot mobile library was constructed by Matthews Specialty Vehicles in Greensboro. The High Point community was invited to participate in a contest in early 2020 to design the outer wrap, and Peter Nguyen and Kierstin Brackett had the winning submissions.
Library staff worked with Matthews to design a vehicle that would serve its primary audience, which is the more than 50 preschools and daycares within the city of High Point.
Scholarships
Greensboro College has extended eligibility for its “Stay Local” scholarships to students throughout North Carolina.
The scholarships are available to any student who:
- is a North Carolina resident;
- has been accepted and is enrolling at Greensboro College as a first-time freshman for Fall 2020, and
- has filled out the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), found at www.fafsa.gov, using Greensboro College’s code number, 002930.
For information, call 336-272-7102, Ext. 5217, or email financialaid@greensboro.edu.
***
The N.C. Triad Chapter of the Virginia Tech Alumni Association awarded its freshman scholarship to Jayla Harris, daughter of Stephanie and Jarvis Harris of Greensboro.
Harris, a 2020 Northern Guilford High School graduate, plans to major in civil engineering at Virginia Tech.
***
The Kellin Foundation has awarded its inaugural Amanda Ireland Ward Memorial Scholarship to Noah Martin, a graduating senior from Southeast Guilford High School who will be attending Lenoir-Rhyne University, and Arizona Poole, a graduating senior from Cornerstone Charter Academy High School who will be attending UNCG. Each will receive $500.
The scholarship was established in honor of Ward, a former Kellin Foundation family and child advocate and trainer who helped local families.
The scholarships are funded by Kellin Foundation donors. They recently raised more than $1,400 for future scholarship winners in the 2020 Smiles 4 Miles 5K and Fun Run through the Volunteer Center’s Human Race. To support the scholarship fund, visit www.kellinfoundation.org/make-a-donation.html.
