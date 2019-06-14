Achievers
Steve Matondo, a native of the Republic of the Congo, was honored as student speaker at ECPI University-Greensboro’s graduation June 7 at Carolina Theatre.
Matondo enrolled in the cyber and network security program at ECPI University’s Greensboro campus. First he earned an associate’s, then a bachelor’s and now his master’s degree. He finishes his program with perfect attendance, a 4.0 GPA, the President’s Award and Student of the Year.
Matondo’s parents traveled from their home in France to attend the graduation, along with a number of other relatives. He delivered parts of his speech in both English and French so his family could enjoy his words.
Matondo is a senior engineer at Microsoft.
Activities
A group of High Point University students from the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication spent two weeks exploring Italy’s culture.
The trip served as the global experience portion of the course International Communication Case Studies, taught by David Radanovich, assistant professor of strategic communication.
High Point University students in the Earl N. Phillips School of Business took a four-week trip to Spain.
HPU exercise science students spent 14 days hiking and sightseeing in Nepal.
HPU Global Experience programs, also known as “Maymesters,” are short-term study abroad opportunities allowing HPU students to travel within the U.S. and internationally to learn about different cultures through real-world experiences.
Announcements
Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s free summer playground program, ENERGY at the Park, will run in eight neighborhoods from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, June 24-Aug. 8. This year’s program has expanded to add a new location, Rosewood Park.
Rising first-graders through 15-year-olds are invited for supervised sports, games, crafts and free lunch. Parents or guardians may register their children at any participating playground. Playground supervisors are CPR- and first-aid certified.
Locations are:
- Arlington Park, 1201 Bellevue St.
- Douglas Park, 705 Douglas Park St.
- Eastside Park, 429 Gillespie St.
- Hampton Park, 3111 Four Seasons Blvd.
- Hannaford Park, 1701 Hannaford St.
- Heath Park, 3750 Holts Chapel Road
- Rosewood Park, 1400 Mayfield Ave.
- Woodmere Park, 2100 Autumn Drive
The program will not be offered July 4 and may close due to severe rain or extreme heat.
For information, call 336-373-7502 or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/energy.
***
High Point University will host an evening of free music featuring West African musicians Diali Cissokho and Kaira Ba at 6:30 p.m. June 30 at the Cottrell Amphitheater.
The concert is part of the Arts Splash summer concert series organized by the High Point Arts Council. It is free and open to the public.
To attend, RSVP by contacting Campus Concierge at 336-841-4636 or concierge@highpoint.edu by June 28.
Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners to the family-friendly concert. In the event of rain, call 336-889-2787 after 4 p.m. on the concert date for the latest event update.
***
UNCG’s annual Cram and Scram, the sale of clothing and items left behind by students, will be from 2 to 6 p.m. July 2 in the Elliott University Center’s Cone Ballroom.
There will be free parking at the Walker Parking Deck.
All items are 50 cents. This is a cash-only event; correct change is appreciated.
For information, contact UNCG’s Office of Waste Reduction and Recycling at 336-334-5192.
***
N.C. Summer Nutrition Programs ensure economically disadvantaged children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is out of session. These programs operate in low-income areas (where 50% or more of the students qualify for no-cost or reduced-price school meals) and can be found in schools, public housing centers, playgrounds, camps, parks, medical centers, faith-based facilities, libraries and other places where students gather during the summer months. Meals are served to eligible children at no cost. Registration and identification are not required.
To find a summer meals site, text “FoodNC” to 877-877, call 877-842-6273 or visit www.fns.usda.gov/SummerFoodRocks.
Grants
Cameron Holder of Grimsley High School, a member of the International Thespian Society, Thespian Troupe 7993, will attend the International Thespian Festival this year thanks to the Doug Finney Festival Grant. A need-based grant given annually to four students, it covers registration fees and travel.
ITF, which takes place June 24-29, is an immersion in all facets of theater arts for high-achieving middle and high school drama students. It features student productions on four professional stages, workshops and opportunities for students to audition for college admission and scholarships.
ITS is the honor society of middle and high school students who participate in theatre in their schools. To qualify for induction into ITS, a student needs 100 hours of work in theatre arts.
Holder is involved in film as well as theater.
Scholarships
The family of the late U.S. Rep. Howard Coble presented the 2019 J. Howard Coble Scholarship to Seth Rehder on June 11 at the Business High Point — Chamber of Commerce office in High Point.
Rehder graduated last week from Northern Guilford High School and plans to attend Virginia Tech.
The High Point Community Foundation manages the scholarship fund and administers the application and award process.
***
Charlie De Poortere of Summerfield, a 2019 New Garden Friends School graduate, was awarded a Trustee Scholarship to attend Cornell College.
This scholarship has a value of $32,000 annually.
Honors
Barton College’s North Carolina Gamma Chapter of Alpha Chi National College Honor Society welcomed eight new members — including Ashton Pegram of Greensboro — during the spring 2019 induction ceremony.
Students with a grade point average of 3.5 or better in the top 10% of the junior and senior classes are eligible for induction. The minimum GPA for this induction class was 3.65.
Pegram is a nursing major.