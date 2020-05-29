Awards
The High Point Schools Partnerships hosted the eighth annual Student Leadership Awards on May 8. Due to the pandemic, this year’s event was hosted virtually. Principals, school officials and community leaders logged on to celebrate the students.
Principals at each of the six Guilford County Schools high schools located in High Point were asked to pick one student that excelled as a student leader.
The 2020 Student Leadership Awards honorees are: Ruben Baba, Andrews High School; Eli Yu, High Point Central School; Rosirian Santiago, Kearns Academy; Heaven Williams, Middle College at GTCC; Amirah Irby-Shabazz, Penn-Griffin School for the Arts; and Destiny Blue, Southwest Guilford High School.
Students were presented with designer watches donated by Simon Jewelers and High Point Jewelers and Fine Gifts.
***
Jostens, a producer of yearbooks and student-created content, has announced that the Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School yearbook program has been named a Jostens 2020 National Yearbook Program of Excellence. The National Yearbook Program of Excellence recognizes yearbooks that reflect a broad representation of the student body while helping students develop 21st-century skills such as communication, collaboration, and information and communication technologies literacy.
The Bishop McGuinness award-winning yearbook program is led by adviser Leslie Redmon. Editors are Katie Berglin, Ashlyn Long, Emily Silva, Lydia Cortes, Andrianna Dioli and Bobby Peters. Photographers are Sunita Agarwala, Dianna Arellano, Bridget Barr, Parker Southern, Will Lorenz and Hope Suire. Yearbook staff members are Blake Ahmuty, Tate Chappell, Claire Clampett, Isabella Cobb, Caitlyn Finger, Ella Foley, Joey Kohl, Anna Krawczyk, Emma Leach, Kyra Marty, Sarah Mims, Eliza Ofsanko, Jenny Peters, Julie Resick, Ellena Seeber, Skye Wong, Andrew Abriola and Gaby Rodrigez.
Jostens’ National Yearbook Program of Excellence Awards are presented twice a year, in spring and fall, based on the yearbook’s arrival date at the school. The award was presented to the Bishop McGuinness yearbook program for achieving the defined criteria in each of three following categories: Creating an inclusive yearbook, generating school engagement and successfully managing the yearbook creation process.
***
Gardner-Webb University recently recognized undergraduate students for academic excellence and service and leadership.
Michael Brotherton of Greensboro was recognized with two awards for his achievements as a music performance major. Brotherton received the Orchestra Award, which is given each year to the student who exemplifies excellence in preparation, devotion to the music and to the group entire, and superb performance. He also was honored with the David M. Schweppe Memorial Music Award. This award is presented by the Shelby Rotary Club to the graduating senior who has made the most significant contribution to the music program of the university, as well as significant academic and professional achievements.
In honor of the award, each student may choose one book for purchase by Gardner-Webb’s Dover Memorial Library. The book will be inscribed with the student’s name and the date of the award presentation.
***
Zachary Fleming, a recent High Point University graduate who received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in sales, was recently commissioned as an officer in the United States Army during a virtual ceremony.
Hosted by N.C. A&T’s Cadre and Cadets of the Aggie Battalion, Fleming was commissioned during the virtual ceremony.
Fleming will travel to Fort Sill, Okla., for field artillery basic officer leadership course.
***
Ashlyne McComb, Jackie Occhipinti and Kristen Pinksy in High Point University’s School of Art and Design recently won the 2020 ISFD Innovation + Design award for their work.
Innovation + Design is a furniture industry-sponsored competition intended for professional makers, designers and the next generation of serious woodworking students who are anticipating a career in wood and wood-related industries. The contest was open to professional makers, designers and students in North America.
The students’ light fixture, titled Flaming Ambience, won the lighting category. Flaming Ambience consists of two separate pieces that offer a wide range of options for displaying the light fixture. Both pieces resemble abstracted flames that are formed with copper wire and wrapped in raffia. One piece is meant to sit on a pedestal while the other suspends from the ceiling. The two pieces may complement each other within a room or work as a singular sculpture as one floats above the other.
Donations
The Greensboro Sports Council donated $100,000, including a bonus related to the coronavirus pandemic, to the eight schools that participated in the 44th annual HAECO Invitational in December. In addition, the council donated $10,500 in scholarships and charitable contributions from tournament proceeds. The 45th annual HAECO Invitational is set for Dec. 26, 28 and 29 at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.
The $100,000 donation total averages $12,500 for each of the eight participating schools. Included in the contributions to the schools was an extra $525 per school to replace some of the revenue lost due to the pandemic. In addition to the school contributions, the council awarded four $2,000 Bill Lee Scholarships; made a $1,500 donation to Ready for School, Ready for Life in honor of outgoing tournament chair Frankie Jones; and a $1,000 donation to the Corrigan Faircloth Chapter of the National Football Foundation to sponsor a scholarship.
While the charitable component was added in recent years, the HAECO Invitational mission remains raising money for its participating schools as it has been since the tournament was founded as the Little 4 Invitational in 1976. Since 2008, the HAECO Invitational has contributed $1,186,000 to its participating schools including this year’s $100,000 in contributions.
In last year’s HAECO Invitational, Northwest Guilford High School defeated Ragsdale High School in the girl’s championship game while Greensboro Day School defeated Smith High School in the boy’s championship matchup. These four schools, along with Dudley High School, Grimsley High School, Northern Guilford High School and Smith High School will return to the event in December.
For information, visit www.HAECOInvitational.com, www.facebook.com/HAECOInvitational or follow the event on Twitter, @HAECOinvit and
***
High Point University continues to support its surrounding community by raising $251,700 for the United Way of Greater High Point’s campaign.
The HPU family contributed $251,700 this year to support the UWGHP and its partnering agencies, an 800% increase since 2005. This represents a financial investment of $2,588,449 in the High Point community since 2005.
In addition to the annual campaign, students, faculty and staff donate 110,000 hours of service each year to the United Way and other agencies. According to United Way calculations, those volunteer hours are valued at $2.3 million.
Scholarships
Say Yes Guilford’s scholarship registration deadline is Monday, June 1. Graduating Guilford County Schools’ seniors should visit sayyesguilford.org/scholarshipregistration to apply for the scholarship. Eligible graduates can receive up to a full-tuition scholarship after Pell and state and institutional aid to any North Carolina public institution or one of Say Yes Guilford’s more than 100 private college and university partners.
***
The North Carolina Association of County Agricultural Agents Association has named Micaela Patterson and Hannah Wood as 2020 youth scholarship award winners. The scholarship award of $1,000 was presented to four students who have exhibited excellence in leadership and community service.
Patterson, the daughter of John Alex and Kathryn Patterson of Guilford County, will be studying environmental science and sustainable development at Appalachian University in the fall.
Wood, daughter of Chris and Christina Wood from Rockingham County, will be studying elementary education at Appalachian University in the fall.
Other winners were Lynae Bowman of Stokes County and Shane Fogarty of Gaston County.
***
Anthony Quagliata, a rising junior and mathematics major at High Point University, was awarded a James G. Stemler Study Abroad Scholarship in the amount of $1,000. The scholarship is for the 2020-2021 academic year. Quagliata was inducted into Alpha Lambda Delta, a national honor society for students who have achieved a 3.5 GPA or higher, in 2019 and is an active member of his ALD chapter, an HPU Presidential Scholar, a representative student for the mathematics department and plays several intramural sports.
The James G. Stemler Study Abroad Scholarships are awarded to Alpha Lambda Delta members who are pursuing a credit-bearing study abroad program to enhance their academic studies. Quagliata is planning to travel to Italy this upcoming year.
