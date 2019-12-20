Activities
On Dec. 11, High Point University’s Nido R. Qubein School of Communication was full of toys that will help six families in the community.
On the third-floor lobby, the faculty, staff and graduate students brought gifts for each family. The opportunity was organized through the Guilford County Family Justice Center and Family Services of Davidson County.
***
High Point University students gathered Dec. 12 to pack 750 stockings for children in the local community in support of The Salvation Army’s annual Stuff a Stocking Campaign.
This year, the High Point Salvation Army set a goal of filling 850 stockings. With the help of HPU students, they were able to surpass this and fill 1,000 stockings so that every child in need in the local community will receive one.
***
The Music Academy of North Carolina raised $410 during its annual community shopping event at Ten Thousand Villages.
Fifty-four students performed during the event.
Ten Thousand Villages has a new location — Golden Coin Shopping Center, 2917-B Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.
For information, call 336-834-4606 or email greensboro@tenthousandvillages.com.
***
The University of Michigan Piedmont Triad Spirit Group and Chase’s Chance came together Dec. 15 to host 12 homeless youth who reside on the crisis care campus of Youth Focus in Greensboro. The primary goal was connect with the youth, donate some much needed items and provide some hope and laughter.
The teens enjoyed a complimentary lunch, made candles and jewelry, and decorated cookies. They also played games and won prizes.
Shilpa Philips, president of the spirit group, and Chase Clark, the founder of Chase’s Chance, worked together for several months to organize this outreach. They held donation drives, raffles, fundraisers and more.
Youth Focus is a nonprofit that serves the homeless population in Guilford County. One of their programs is called Act Together, a youth shelter for homeless teens between the ages of 12 and 17.
Announcements
Applications for the Greensboro Young Professional Educators Academy are open through Dec. 29. Hosted by the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s synerG program, the academy is open to any Guilford County Schools educator (any position) who is younger than 40. Learn more and apply at http://synerg.org/2020-young-professional-educators-academy.
***
UNCG’s School of Education is recruiting 20 highly committed instructional leaders for Principal Preparation for Excellence and Equity in Rural Schools who will make up its third cohort for 2020-2022. PPEERS candidates will be selected through a rigorous two-stage process — the district application is due Jan. 31 and the UNCG application is due March 7. PPEERS seeks to recruit candidates who reflect the diversity of the districts served by the program.
Supported by the North Carolina Alliance for School Leader Development, PPEERS is a partnership between UNCG, multiple rural school districts (in Chatham, Davidson, Lee, Lincoln, Montgomery, Person, Randolph, Rockingham, Stanley and Surry counties), as well as the UNCG Moss Street Partnership School. The program recruits and prepares committed educators to serve as school leaders in rural school districts.
For information, visit soe.uncg.edu/ppeers.
***
Guilford County Schools is preparing to kick off its annual Holiday Reading Challenge.
Students are asked to record their minutes of reading between Monday, Dec. 23, and Jan. 3. Those that read at least 300 minutes over the winter break could win an iPad mini or a $25 Barnes & Noble gift card.
Elementary and middle school students who complete the challenge will also receive one free ticket to the UNCG men’s basketball game Feb. 9 against Samford.
A signed holiday reading log must be turned in to the school media specialist by Jan. 13 to be eligible for prizes.
***
High Point University is welcoming community members to take part in a new Christmas Drive event happening now through Monday, Dec. 23.
Guests are invited to drive through campus to enjoy views of the more than 100,000 Christmas lights, a candy cane DNA structure in Congdon Hall, a life-size Nativity scene, 138 nutcrackers and soldiers, and other holiday decorations.
Visitors should enter campus at the Centennial Avenue and International Drive intersection and will exit campus at the intersection of University Parkway and Panther Drive.
For the safety and security of all guests, HPU asks that everyone remain in their vehicles.
Grants
The High Point Community Foundation recently awarded a grant of $14,275 to Guilford Education Alliance in support of its cornerstone program, the Teacher Supply Warehouse.
The warehouse provides new and gently-used classroom supplies to Guilford County Schools teachers at no cost. Funding for classroom supplies has dropped by 55% in North Carolina since 2009. To compensate, teachers find themselves spending $600 to $1,000 of their own money on supplies. Ten years ago, the alliance started the warehouse to help off-set those costs.
Last year, the warehouse provided more than $450,000 worth of supplies to GCS classrooms across the district. Thirty percent (more than 1,000) of the shopping visits hosted by the warehouse last year were for teachers working in GCS schools in High Point. Yet, historically only 4.5% of the warehouse’s funding is from the High Point community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.