Fellowships
Nathan Grinalds, a recent High Point University graduate who majored in chemistry and physics, was awarded the Dr. Margaret Berry Graduate Fellowship in the amount of $4,000; and Victoria Hart, a 2019 HPU graduate who majored in biology with a health science concentration, was awarded the Gladys Bell Graduate Fellowship in the amount of $2,000. The graduate fellowship is for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Grinalds will pursue a Ph.D. in material science and engineering. Hart will pursue a D.M.D. in dentistry.
Twenty-six graduate fellowships are given annually by Alpha Lambda Delta to its members from a national pool of applicants. Award amounts range from $2,000 to $7,000 and are used to offset the expense of pursuing graduate or professional studies.
Achievers
High Point University students in a strategic communication class led by professor David Radanovich, assistant professor of strategic communication, created a “Count Us In” campaign that qualified for a national competition. The campaign focused on getting HPU students and citizens in the community to fill out the 2020 Census and count themselves in the city of High Point.
HPU’s team placed third in the 2020 Bateman Case Study Competition hosted by the Public Relations Student Society of America.
The team combined primary survey and biometric research with informational interviews from local thought leaders to produce a campaign that resonated with the community.
HPU competed against more than 50 other universities across the United States. The team’s six on-campus events, strong social media presence and video content engaged 66% of HPU’s undergraduate student population, while its partnerships with 10 community organizations aided the team in reaching more than 220 young African American and Hispanic males, populations that have been historically undercounted in the decennial census.
***
Three recent UNC System graduates, including Najawa Huntley of N.C. A&T, will serve as Presidential Scholars for the 2020-21 academic year. Presidential Scholars serve a one-year appointment and provide a wide range of professional functions for the UNC System Office. The scholars will interact with the president, his senior leadership and members of the UNC Board of Governors, and contribute and work in areas that include education, public policy, research and data trends that affect higher education.
Huntley has a B.A. in political science with a minor in Spanish.
Awards
The Fulbright U.S. Student Program has selected four current Clemson University students, including Jessica Baron of Stokesdale, and two alumnae for the 2020-2021 year. The university has had 56 Fulbright Student recipients overall, and this year is an annual record with six recipients.
Sponsored by the U.S. government, the program is designed to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries. The recipients, depending on their fields, will be serving as teaching assistants, enrolling in graduate degree programs or actively pursuing independent research.
Baron is a Ph.D. student in computer science, visual computing and received the Fulbright Program’s Switzerland Study-Research Award. She is currently a graduate research assistant in 2D and 3D facial analysis and a graduate teacher of record for digital production arts. She is one of only 10 research award recipients nationally in 2020 to study in Switzerland.
***
Dylan Erikson, a 2016 Early College at Guilford graduate, is the recipient of the Norris Medal, the highest honor for an undergraduate student at Clemson University.
The Norris Medal was established in the will of D.K. Norris, a Clemson trustee, and is awarded to one graduating senior who exemplifies the best qualities in a Clemson scholar.
Erikson has completed degrees in both psychology and political science, and has plans to go to law school and work in the criminal justice system.
Scholarships
The Jefferson Scholars Foundation at the University of Virginia selected Ethan Marsh, a senior at Grimsley High School, as one of 32 recipients of the Jefferson Scholarship. He will attend the university in the fall.
In addition to receiving the full cost of attending the university for four years, Jefferson Scholars benefit from a number of programs sponsored by the foundation, including travel abroad, career networking activities, an outdoor challenge program and a leadership speaker series.
***
Aaditi Kulkarni, a senior at Grimsley High School, is among 20 students who were selected for the EC Scholars program at East Carolina University.
Kulkarni, the daughter of Rashmi Hanamsagar and Pralhad Rao of Greensboro, plans to major in public health.
The EC Scholars program is ECU’s most prestigious and competitive merit-based undergraduate award. It offers students challenging learning and research experiences along with a four-year honors college scholarship valued at nearly $64,000 that includes a study abroad stipend.
Recipients are recognized for their outstanding academic performance, commitment to community engagement and strong leadership skills.
***
Amelia Irvin, a Ragsdale High School senior, is a recipient of the Meredith Legacy Scholarship, one of the top academic awards at Meredith College.
Irvin plans to enroll in Meredith’s dual degree engineering program, with majors in mathematics and computer science.
The recipients of the Meredith Legacy Scholarship, a full, four-year scholarship, is selected based on merit, including superior standardized test scores, academic achievement, high school and community leadership ability, and strong communication skills. Established and funded by Meredith College alumnae, this scholarship is the highest honor available to entering freshmen at Meredith. Additional benefits of the scholarship include international study, leadership training, enrichment programs and mentoring.
***
The Enrichment Fund for the Guilford County Schools has named Hailey Spahr the recipient of the 2020 Eberhart Scholarship. The $1,500 scholarship is awarded in honor of John A. (Pete) Eberhart, the last superintendent of the Greensboro City School system.
Spahr, who is graduating from Southeast Guilford High School, was awarded the scholarship based on her strong academic performance as well as her participation in extracurricular and community activities.
She plans to become a special education teacher after she earns her degree from UNC-Charlotte.
***
Kathleen Quaintance of Greensboro has been awarded an Ertegun Graduate Scholarship in the Humanities to England’s Oxford University.
Quaintance is a graduate of Weaver Academy in Greensboro and in May earned her bachelor’s degree in art history from Sarah Lawrence College in New York. She is the daughter of Dennis and Nancy Quaintance of Greensboro.
At Oxford, Quaintance plans to get a master’s degree in women’s studies and will focus her studies on art theory, philosophy and history.
The Ertegun Scholarship is awarded to 15 top master’s and doctoral students in the humanities from around the world. The scholarship covers the full cost of a student’s academic program. Ertegun scholars also get an annual stipend to cover living costs and the use of a house near the university for writing and research.
***
The Phi Beta Kappa Society has named Mikaela Benton, an Elon University student, as a recipient of its inaugural Key into Public Service Scholarship.
The scholarship is awarded to promising liberal arts and sciences undergraduate students and designed to connect them with opportunities and future careers in public service. Phi Beta Kappa has recognized Benton for her academic achievement, breadth and depth in the liberal arts and sciences and demonstrated interest in public service.
Benton was one of 20 scholars selected from more than 600 applicants at Phi Beta Kappa institutions across the nation to receive the $5,000 undergraduate scholarship. The scholarship will help Benton, a political science and Spanish major from Woodbridge, Va., pursue the passion for public service she found during a recent internship on Capitol Hill. The scholarship does not convey membership in Phi Beta Kappa.
