Activities
High Point University’s Bonner Leader program partnered with two Washington Street after-school programs to share poetry from local school children.
The event was open to the public and gave children a chance to perform original poetry written at Poetry Project workshops in partnership with the Community Writing Center and PNAC, an after-school program. Douglas McCollum, HPU senior and Bonner Leader, coordinated the event.
The event hosted full pews of children with their parents, grandparents, siblings and other loved ones at Mount Zion Baptist Church. The topic for this year was “Walk a Mile in My Shoes.”
About 100 students from Cornerstone Charter Academy in Greensboro recently visited High Point University’s Culp Planetarium.
Students gazed at a constellation map, took a tour behind the planetarium’s dome and watched three short films.
The students were also given a map and crayons to draw their favorite constellations.
Announcements
Penn-Griffin School for the Arts will hold a St. Patrick’s Day concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.
The event will feature performances by Sue Richards, a four-time national Scottish harp champion; the Castlebay Duo from Maine; and the Penn-Griffin Harp Ensemble. There will be special appearances by Julie Gorka, Jen Narkevicius, Jack Gorham, Mike Connors, Jack Barry, Olde Dave Williams, Paul Coates, the Penn-Griffin Harp Alumni and other guest artists.
Admission is $3 for students and $5 for adults. The school is at 825 Washington St. in High Point.
For information, call 336-819-2870.
Goodwill Industries of Central N.C. will host the return of Project Prom, Wednesday, March 18, through Friday,, March 20, at its retail store and donation center at 3519 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.
Additionally, Triad Goodwill will host a satellite Project Prom location at its Alamance County retail store and donation center on 3740 S. Church St. in Burlington.
The Project Prom sales events will feature new and gently used prom and formal dresses at affordable prices. Triad Goodwill will also be offering deals on shoes and accessories.
The Wheels on the Greenway event is set for 10 a.m. to noon April 25, starting at 100 E. Bragg St. in Greensboro. Downtown Greenway is accepting gently used bicycles for students in need at Peck Elementary School and Warnersville Recreation Center so they can participate. Adult bicycles are welcome, too.
Drop off any gently used bicycles to REI Friendly Center, 3334 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro during store hours, which are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
For information, contact Laura Lorenz at 336-387-8355 or llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.
Chase’s Chance will present a Hit My Life Conference for girls in the sixth- through eighth-grades from 4 to 7 p.m. April 25 at Rise and Flow, 1109 Coliseum Blvd. in Greensboro.
Chase Clark is the host.
Topics include being yourself, female drama and self care. There also will be a panel of peers to provide insight, advice and wisdom.
Corporate sponsors are needed.
The cost is $30 which includes dinner. To register, email chaseschance13@gmail.com.
The Women Veterans Historical Project at UNCG will host its annual Women in the U.S. Military Lecture Series from 4 to 5:30 p.m. March 25 at UNCG’s Jackson Library, Hodges Reading Room.
“Race, Gender, and Nursing: Civil -Military Relations and the U.S. Army Nurse Corps” will feature Chrissa J. Threat, associate professor of history at Chapman University, where she will discuss her research and book, “Nursing Civil Rights: Gender and Race in the Army Nurse Corps.” The book investigates the parallel battles against occupational segregation and discrimination by African American women and white men in the U.S. Army.
To register for this free event, visit https://wvhp_speaker_2020.eventbrite.com.
Greensboro College will present the 12th annual Schleunes Lecture on the Holocaust and genocide at 7 p.m. March 31 in Hannah Brown Finch Memorial Chapel on campus.
Admission is free; the public is invited. A reception will follow in Lea Center in Main Building, adjacent to the chapel.
The speaker will be Paul B. Jaskot, professor of art history and director of the Wired Lab for Digital Art History and Visual Culture at Duke University.
Jaskot’s presentation is titled “New Approaches to Analyzing the Spaces of Occupied Krakow: What Digital Humanities Can Bring to an Integrated History of the Holocaust.”
Jaskot will address the key urban planning and architectural initiatives meant to “Germanize” German-occupied Krakow, Poland; establish military rule; and also rid the city of its Jewish population.
Awards
The 2019-2020 edition of Greensboro College’s literary magazine, The Lyre, won several awards at a recent state media conference, including Best of Show.
In addition, contributors received the following individual awards:
- Kyla Catarineau received second place in art/photography for her portfolio in the issue.
- Dori Medlin received honorable mention in fiction for her story, “Cole Thompson’s Birthday Party.”
- Grace Washington received honorable mention in nonfiction for “Pine Lake Preparatory.”
More than 40 campuses nominated work for consideration in the N.C. College Media Association statewide awards. Literary magazines compete against magazines from schools of all sizes.
The Best of Show award was the magazine’s third; it also won in 2011 and 2015.
Members of the editorial board for the 2019-20 edition of The Lyre include: Keeley Catarineau, Timothy Crowell, Glenn Evans, Ashley Hawkes, Elizabeth Perdue, Cristina Samano-Romo and Jacqueline Treadway.
The Lyre’s faculty adviser is L. Wayne Johns, professor of English.
Claire Xu, a student at Elon University, was recently recognized for notable work in the community by the United Way of Alamance County at its annual volunteer awards.
Each year, local nonprofits nominate volunteers who have done outstanding community service work. In 2019, Family Abuse Services of Alamance County nominated Xu who served the Family Abuse Services as an intern, where she has completed at least 1,000 hours of service since May 2019. During her internship, she worked as a court navigator, answered the agency’s crisis hotline in English and Spanish, staffed the emergency shelter and more.
The award came with a $1,000 award to Family Abuse Services.
Fellowships
Creative Greensboro, Greensboro’s new office of arts and culture, in partnership with the UNC-School of the Art’s Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts, will offer a paid, six-month public art fellowship beginning in May. A full fellowship description and application are available at www.uncsa.edu/kenan/creative-catalyst/fellowships/creative-greensboro.aspx. The deadline to apply is April 3.
The Creative Catalyst Fellow in Public Art will support the development of a coordinated inventory of public artworks in Greensboro and opportunities to increase public awareness of and engagement with the collection. This part-time position will last approximately six months and require approximately 20 hours per week of dedicated work by the fellow.
To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
