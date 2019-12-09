St. Barnabas Episcopal Church will hold its annual cookie walk from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec 14. The church is at 1300 Jefferson Road in Greensboro.
The event was started five years ago as a fundraiser for various church outreach programs. Patrons are given a box and plastic glove and then invited to select from an assortment of cookies while listening to Christmas music.
The event will feature more than 1,500 Christmas cookies and a specialty table of other sweets and treats such as bourbon balls, biscotti, fudge and doggie treats. The items are all homemade by the women of the church and sold by the pound.
For information, call 336-294-1282.
