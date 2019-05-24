Most outdoor pools open for the season this weekend, marking the unofficial beginning of summer.
Most are open weekends only until Guilford County Schools release for the summer, so check with the individual pool before planning a weekday visit before mid-June.
Here's where you can cool off this weekend at pools and spraygrounds:
Bur-Mil Park Family Aquatic Center, 5834 Bur-Mil Club Road, Greensboro, 336-641-2015. 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, noon–6 p.m. Sunday. $4 for ages 3-12 and 60 and up; $5 for ages 13-59; children under 2 free.
Hagan-Stone Park, 5920 Hagan-Stone Park Rd., Pleasant Garden. 336-641-2090. 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, noon–6 p.m. Sunday. $4 for ages 3-12 and 60 and up; $5 for ages 13-59; children under 2 free.
High Point City Lake Pool, 602 W. Main St., Jamestown, 336-883-3501. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday-Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and holidays. $6 per person.
Lindley Pool, 2914 Springwood Drive, Greensboro, 336-299-3226. Lap swim, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday; public swim, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
Peeler Pool, 1300 Sykes Ave., Greensboro, 336-373-5811. Public swim, 1-5 p.m. Thursdays-Tuesdays; Pool Pals Day (free admission for children), 1-5 p.m. Thursdays.
Southside Splash Pad, 401 Taylor Ave., High Point, 336-883-3504. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Free.
Sprayground at Barber Park, 1500 Dans Road, Greensboro. 336-373-5892, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 1-5:30 p.m. Sundays. Free for individual families; $1 per person for organized groups with 10 people or more.
Sprayground at Keeley Park, 4100 Keeley Road, McLeansville. 336-373-4547. 1 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 1-5:30 p.m. Sundays. Free for individual families; $1 per person for organized groups with 10 people or more.
Warnersville Pool, 601 Doak St., Greensboro, 336-373-5809. Public swim, 1-5 p.m. Thursdays-Tuesdays; Pool Pals Day (free admission for children), 1-5 p.m. Fridays.
Washington Terrace Pool, 108 Murray St., High Point, 336-883-8599. Noon-6 p.m. daily. $1.25 per person, ages 3 and younger are free. Participants under 13 years old must be with an adult 18.
Windsor Pool, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, 336-373-5846. 1-5 p.m. Mondays-Tuesdays and Thursday-Saturday; Pool Pals Day (free admission for children), 1-5 p.m. Tuesdays.