Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Beta Iota Omega Chapter will host its 57th Spring Cotillion online at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 11.
The chapter will present 16 young ladies from the Piedmont Triad at this year’s cotillion, “Cultivating Pearls of Elegance: A Renaissance of Excellence.”
Michelle Gethers Clark, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Greensboro, is the guest speaker.
In the months preceding the cotillion, the cotillionettes participated in various activities, workshops and service projects that were designed to expose the young ladies to new ideas and experiences that laid the foundation for new friendships.
The activities included a community service project, a formal dress workshop, an etiquette workshop and sleepover.
The chairwomen for the 2020 cotillion are LaDonna Gore-Tisdale, Tonya Hargett and Jeanna Hawkins. The cotillion is choreographed by Tonya Alexander and Kristina Rogers and the music is directed by Pamela Stewart. Crystal W. Boyce currently serves as president of the chapter.
The following young women, all 2020 high school graduates, will be presented at this year’s cotillion:
- Nicole Michelle Carter, daughter of Joseph T. Carter and Wilsonia Candy Johnson, Middle College at Bennett.
- Mac Kenzie Davis, daughter of Marlon and Megan Prince-Davis and Ketia Woods, Triad Math and Science Academy.
- Amaya Gabrielle English, daughter of Courtney Ray English and Kimberly Ewings English, Greensboro College Middle College.
- Myriah Lanieze Fox, daughter of Ronald Emmanuel Fox Jr. and Nakia Womble Scott, Jordan Matthews High School. She is being presented by her uncle, Derrick Womble.
- Erica Joy Funderburk, daughter of Broadus Eric and Wendy Funderburk, Weaver Academy.
- Kennedy Michelle Jeffers, daughter of Rodney Jeffers and Ms. Deidre Hobbs, Northern Guilford High School.
- Makayla Alleson Key, daughter of Montonrafel A. Key Sr. and Myra Stanley-Key, The Early College Academy at Dudley High School.
- Cherelle Marshall, daughter of Curtis Marshall and Cheryl Marshall, The Kearns Academy at High Point Central.
- Brianna Niesha Robinson, daughter of Isaiah Robinson Sr. and Bryan and Deltra Tate, Jordan High School in Durham.
- Kiara Scott, daughter of and Donald and QuaNesha Bennett and Phoebe Scott, KIPP Pride High School.
- Malia Bethany Simon, daughter of Kimani Simon and Bethany McKeathen, Ardrey Kell High School.
- India Leigh Staton, daughter of Lee Staton and Rorie Staton, Middle College at UNCG.
- Daleeia Ekira Troxler-Tucker, daughter of Dwain Eric Tucker and the Rev. Lakisha Troxler-Tucker, Weaver Academy.
- Janai Whitaker, daughter of Juan Whitaker and LaToya Whitaker, Northeast Guilford High School.
- Iysis Jael Whitfield, daughter of Ramon Whitfield and Tania Brown, The Early College Academy at Dudley High School. She will be presented by her grandfather, Gilbert Wiggins.
- Amari Williams, daughter of Antonio Williams and Ebony McClinton, Northern Guilford High School.
