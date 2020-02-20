My favorite comfort foods tend to be close to my roots. I get nostalgic for simple suppers at my Gram’s, the flavors she coaxed from just a few ingredients. Potatoes and noodles to fill us up. The Hungarian paprika my grandfather brought home from the butcher in a brown paper sack, smelling of earthy, sweet chiles.
A cut-up chicken, or chunks of pork, would simmer to tenderness with that paprika, a few cloves of fresh garlic and water. We’d play card games until dinner was ready. Nothing to fuss over as the combination was ladled into flowered porcelain bowls.
What lingers is the desire to gather with family at the table with no real agenda, with food that nourishes, tastes delicious, but causes no stress for the cook. To impart to the children the beauty of generations dining together: That’s the true benefit of home cooking.
This winter, I’m paying tribute to the gone, but never forgotten, family elders with an oven-roasted version of chicken paprikash — the classic dish from Hungary. Similar to goulash in that paprika-seasoned beef, chicken or veal simmers to tenderness in water, paprikash has the distinction of a sour cream finish. My mother preferred to make paprikash, while her mother mostly made a brothy goulash.
I like making sheet-pan paprikash. The hot oven and a large rimmed baking sheet allow me to reduce cooking time, concentrate flavors and improve texture more in line with today’s tastes. The chicken skin crisps, the potatoes and onions brown to golden, and the paprika’s natural sweetness intensifies with the dry heat. After everything is cooked, I deglaze the pan with water and then swirl in a bit of sour cream for a simple sauce to spoon over the chicken or noodles.
For the fastest dinner, I choose bone-in, skin-on, chicken thighs. They’re easy to serve and always stay moist. Bone-in pork loin chops are great here too; 1-inch-thick chops will cook in about the same time as the chicken thighs. Whole roasted chicken is synonymous with comfort cooking, so I’ve included for it as well; it typically requires 20 extra minutes of oven time.
Paprika is made from ripe, red chile peppers that are dried and powdered. In the U.S., sweet paprika is an underrated spice because it’s often stale and flavorless. We tend to keep a jar for years, but the powder stales quickly and the color fades. If you don’t know how old your paprika is, taste it. If it’s pale orange and flavorless, start over. Fresh paprika is a deeper, darker red color than the ripest tomatoes. The aroma should be sweet and a bit musky.
Most supermarkets carry sweet paprika. I like the Szeged brand imported from Hungary. Or, order Hungarian or Spanish paprika on the internet from spice shops. If you like heat, try subbing in some “half-sharp” (spicy) paprika for the sweet.
I like to take advantage of the flavors in the pan drippings and boil water in the pan to make a fast sauce. This boiling works to dissolve all the stuck-on bits, so clean-up is a snap!
For dessert, I suggest sauteing apples in butter with raisins and cinnamon — sort of like a crustless apple strudel. Top it with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream, flavored with just a smidge of smoke or sweet paprika for intrigue.
Make sure to use a heavy pan that doesn’t warp. And make sure the pan is large enough — better to have room around the food than a packed-tight version that prevents crispness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.