MOON MADNESS

Astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag planted on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission July 20, 1969. Aldrin and fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong were the first men to walk on the lunar surface, while astronaut Michael Collins flew the command module.

 AP Photo/Neil Armstrong, NASA

As we approach the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, we invite you to share your memories of watching the milestone on TV. Where were you and what was it like? Send your response in 200 or fewer words to life@greensboro.com. Include your name, town, how old you were back then and where you lived. List Moon in subject field.