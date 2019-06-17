Again this summer, we’re spotlighting your gardens. To share your photos, email them as JPG attachments to life@greensboro.com. List “gardens” in the subject field. Include your name, town and a description of your garden. Because of the volume of previous submissions, the limit is two photos per person. Attachments should be at least 500 KB.
Share your garden photos
