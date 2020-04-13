Downtown Greenway is asking bikers to share their favorite local bike route for use in on the City's social media channels during Bike Month in May.
Send the following information to chandler.hagen@greensboro-nc.gov by Monday, April 20:
- Your name, age and how long you've been riding.
- A picture of you riding or of the view along your favorite route.
- Explain why you bike. Exercising, commuting, having fun with friends?
- Describe your favorite route. Include street addresses, trailheads, landmarks, length and terrain. Explain why it is your favorite route.
To learn more about National Bike Month, promoted by the League of American Bicyclists, visit https://bikeleague.org/bikemonth.
