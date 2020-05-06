Vegetables
Provided by Adonyi Gábor

Share the Harvest Organization is asking community members to help meet the increasing need for fresh produce during the pandemic. Ways to help include:

Donate produce from your garden or plant an extra row just for Share the Harvest.

Volunteer to pick up donations from collection sites in the Greater Greensboro area.

Volunteer to help distribute the produce to their partner agencies.

In 2019, community and home gardeners donated more than 7,000 pounds of fresh produce to those experiencing hunger through Share the Harvest.

The nonprofit hopes to start collection and distribution in mid-June.

For information, email Linda Anderson at landersonsth20@gmail.com or visit http://sharetheharvestguilfordcounty.org.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Tags

Load comments