Share the Harvest Organization is asking community members to help meet the increasing need for fresh produce during the pandemic. Ways to help include:
Donate produce from your garden or plant an extra row just for Share the Harvest.
Volunteer to pick up donations from collection sites in the Greater Greensboro area.
Volunteer to help distribute the produce to their partner agencies.
In 2019, community and home gardeners donated more than 7,000 pounds of fresh produce to those experiencing hunger through Share the Harvest.
The nonprofit hopes to start collection and distribution in mid-June.
For information, email Linda Anderson at landersonsth20@gmail.com or visit http://sharetheharvestguilfordcounty.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.