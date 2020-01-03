Volunteers from Lincoln Financial Network in Greensboro spent their time baking treats for families at the Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem on Nov. 2, as well as cooking dinner for families Nov. 9.
The activities were part of LFN’s first Month of Service, which encourages LFN employees, advisers and their clients across the country to get involved with charities like RMHWS throughout November.
“Being part of these types of projects is humbling, and I’m thankful that Lincoln encourages us to give back to our communities in this way,” said Tandra Redd, who works at Lincoln Financial and organized the events for her colleagues.
“I also had the opportunity to bond and connect with my co-workers while learning how some of their families were touched by Ronald McDonald House. It made for an incredibly fulfilling couple of days,” Redd added.
The group collected donations at LFN’s Greensboro office for the families at RMHWS as well.
RMHWS provides a “home-away-from-home” in its house and family rooms for families with children receiving medical care in the Winston-Salem community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.