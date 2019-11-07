In recognition of November being National Veterans and Military Families Month, North Carolina State Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson has announced a holiday card drive.
Johnson is asking students, teachers and others to write holiday notes to those men and women who will not be home this year.
A copy of streamlined instructions to get holiday cards to members of the armed forces who will be away from home this holiday season can be found at www.ncsuperintendent.com/holidaycards. The deadline to send the cards and letters for delivery over the holidays is Friday, Nov. 15.
Holiday cards can be sent in a box or envelope via USPS, FedEx, or UPS to:
Letters to Troops
514 Daniels Street #342
Raleigh, NC 27605
The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction will arrange to have the cards sent to the Pentagon to be distributed to troops over the holiday season.
