In recognition of November being National Veterans and Military Families Month, North Carolina State Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson has announced a holiday card drive.

Johnson is asking students, teachers and others to write holiday notes to those men and women who will not be home this year.

A copy of streamlined instructions to get holiday cards to members of the armed forces who will be away from home this holiday season can be found at www.ncsuperintendent.com/holidaycards. The deadline to send the cards and letters for delivery over the holidays is Friday, Nov. 15.

Holiday cards can be sent in a box or envelope via USPS, FedEx, or UPS to:

Letters to Troops

514 Daniels Street #342

Raleigh, NC 27605

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction will arrange to have the cards sent to the Pentagon to be distributed to troops over the holiday season.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Tags

Load comments