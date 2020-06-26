Announcements

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is offering virtual camp sessions, daily badge workshops and onsite horse programs in June and July.

The sessions are interactive between the counselors and girls and involve a healthy balance of time both on and off the screen.

“We know that our girls look forward to summer camp with great anticipation, and, for many, is a tradition they share with family that goes back decades,” said Lane Cook, CEO of GSCP2P. “But after monitoring current health and safety regulations due to COVID-19, we felt that delivering our summer camp programming in this alternative way was the best option for the health and safety of everyone involved. Our counselors are excited to showcase our camps and traditions in this setting.”

Camp programming focuses on helping girls feel comfortable in an outdoor setting, expanding on the outdoor skills they may already have and have themed sessions ranging from theater and cooking to magic and art.

For information, call 800-672-2148, email info@girlscoutsp2p.org or visit www.CampLikeAGirl.org.



