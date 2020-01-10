Announcements
Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont and Girl Scouts of the USA have launched the 2020 Girl Scout cookie season.
The packaging has changed to emphasize what the cookie program is all about, and the updated images feature Girl Scouts taking part in a diverse range of experiences.
Girl Scouts will be selling nine varieties of cookies through March 1. Options include Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel deLites, Shortbread, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, S’mores, Thanks-A-Lots and the gluten free variety, Caramel Chocolate Chip (limited availability). Cookies retail for $4 a box, with the gluten-free cookie selling at $5 per box.
To purchase cookies, visit the cookie booth locator at www.girlscoutcookies.org; download the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, available for free on iOS or Android devices; or email info@girlscoutsp2p.org.
