Announcements
Girl Scouts have come up with a way to complete their 2020 cookie program and serve the community at the same time.
“We’re asking everyone to make a donation to Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, and, in turn, we will connect with our Girl Scout troops to send cookies to the local ‘Hometown Heroes’ of their choosing, such as healthcare workers, first responders, grocery store clerks and others who are giving of themselves during this difficult period,” said Lane Cook, chief executive officer for Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont.
Proceeds from the sale of cookies goes to fund Girl Scout activities such as camping, field trips, programming and community service projects.
For a minimum donation of $20, which will purchase five boxes of cookies, people can give back to the community while supporting the local Girl Scout organization.
To make a donation, visit https://gscp2pfriends.everydayhero.com/us/cookies-for-courage.
For information, call 704-560-3132.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.