Eagle Awards

Reid Lorenz, son of Laura Lanier Lorenz and Jim Lorenz of Greensboro and a member of Troop 101, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, Lorenz fabricated and installed Mason Bee Houses (a bee house with bundles of bamboo tubes) on the public Edible Orchard and Pollinator Gardens on the Downtown Greenway and at Price Park Butterfly Garden.

Submit Scout items to people@greensboro.com with “Scout” in the subject line, or mail to Janice Carmac, P.O. Box 20848, Greensboro NC 27420.

Load comments