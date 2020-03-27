Eagle Awards
Reid Lorenz, son of Laura Lanier Lorenz and Jim Lorenz of Greensboro and a member of Troop 101, has earned his Eagle Award.
For his project, Lorenz fabricated and installed Mason Bee Houses (a bee house with bundles of bamboo tubes) on the public Edible Orchard and Pollinator Gardens on the Downtown Greenway and at Price Park Butterfly Garden.
