God and Me Awards
Every time a Girl Scout makes the Girl Scout Promise, she promises to “serve God.” One way she can “serve God” is to participate in the religious award program of her faith and to wear that recognition proudly on her uniform.
Girl Scouting encourages girls to demonstrate leadership in school, sports and other activities. P.R.A.Y. (Programs of Religious Activities with Youth) is one program that allows girls to become leaders in their faith and partner with local churches to earn the award. Area Girl Scouts earn faith-based awards that include both the My Promise, My Faith pin or religious recognitions available through P.R.A.Y. program. Girls can complete these awards individually or in their church youth group.
The P.R.A.Y. awards encompass religious growth awards for a number of denominations. Booklets are available at www.praypub.org. Parents are encouraged to review the specific guidelines for their particular program. In addition, each faith group sets its own guidelines as to who may serve as a counselor. Some programs require clergy to serve as counselors; other programs allow parents or other family members to serve as counselors.
The following are recent recipients:
Covenant Methodist Church, High Point, Troop 13211: God and Me Awards —
- Makenna Brown
- Makenzie Bro, Aubrey Perryman, Claire Sawyer
- Olivia Sawyer
- Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Greensboro: God and Me Award — Miriam Timmerman, Girl Scout Troop 13401
