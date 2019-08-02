Achievers
Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont recently honored its top cookie sellers at the annual Girls Empowering Opportunity (GEO) on June 15 at Wet ’n Wild Emerald Pointe.
The yearly event honors girls who sold 500 or more boxes of cookies during the annual Girl Scout Cookie Program. This year, 1,097 girls were recognized as GEOs for 2019.
Aariena Brincefield of Greensboro sold the most boxes — 5,052 boxes. Ayslee Pilkenton of Greensboro sold the second most boxes — 5,010 boxes.
Along with the top sellers, 19 girls, including Kennedy Jeffers of Guilford County, were recognized as recipients of the annual cookie scholarships. Each year, $25,000 in scholarships are awarded. Every girl who sells more than 500 boxes is eligible for the scholarship drawing, and girls in all Girl Scout age levels receive part of the scholarship funds.
Announcements
Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont will honor three women in the community at a Women of Distinction event at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at Providence Restaurant & Catering in Winston-Salem.
GSCP2P began the Women of Distinction honor in 2018 as a way to recognize women throughout the community who are doing extraordinary things to make their world a better place. Honorees at the Triad dinner include Hannah Holcomb, development and marketing coordinator, Salvation Army, High Point; Kathleen Kelly, founding and managing partner, Compass Financial Partners; and Kristen Wheeler, retired Navy, software developer, business owner.
Tickets are $35 per person or $250 for a table of eight.
Registration for the event is open through Aug. 22. The general public is invited to attend. For information, call 800-672-2148 or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.
To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2YnR0Lu.