Gold Awards

Lexi Rose, daughter of Steve and Jennifer Rose of Climax and a member of Girl Scout Troop 40240, has earned her Gold Award.

For her project, Rose organized an Embrace the Differences event for special needs students to celebrate National Dance Day.

l l l

Brynne Ingram, daughter of Cameron and Renee Ingram of Climax and a member of Girl Scout Troop 2574, has earned her Gold Award.

For her project, Ingram worked with the agricultural department at Providence Grove High School to create a nature trail behind the school for students to use as an alternative learning space. She created six activities for the trail including water testing and tree observation, as well as put up identification markers, informational signs and an entrance sign.

Submit Scout accomplishments to people@greensboro.com with “Scout” in the subject line. Scouts must provide photos.

