Gold Awards

Morgan Haynes, daughter of Mike and Shannon Haynes of Greensboro and a member of Girl Scout Troop 2414, has earned her Gold Award.

For her project, Haynes built dollhouses for the Burlington charity organization Christmas Cheer. The charity aids families in need by providing food, clothes, money and toys for the holiday season.

***

Mya Hulse, daughter of Kevin and Laura Hulse of Oak Ridge and a member of Girl Scout Troop 41770, has earned her Gold Award.

For her project, Hulse hosted art classes for the children of Partnership Village, a housing community for families experiencing homelessness. She also created art kits to distribute to the children so they could have access to supplies.

Submit Scout accomplishments to people@greensboro.com with “Scout” in the subject line, or mail to Janice Carmac, P.O. Box 20848, Greensboro NC 27420. Scouts must provide photos.

