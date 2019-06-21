Gold Awards
Abby Larrick, daughter of Andy and Tammy Larrick of Jamestown and member of Girl Scout Troop 40658, has earned her Gold Award.
For her project, Larrick started a before-school club at Millis Road Elementary School for fourth-grade students to teach them the basics of photography. Using donated digital cameras, the students studied photographic inspiration, composition, rule of thirds, light and mood, shape, line, portraiture, landscapes, and how to critique work.
***
Jessica Simmons, daughter of Timothy and Joretta Simmons of Greensboro and member of Girl Scout Troop 40670, has earned her Gold Award.
For her project, Simmons conducted a summer reading series in partnership with Ebenezer Baptist Church and the community. The program built on children’s reading abilities through hands-on activities and games and encouraged children to maintain their reading skills over the summer.
***
Maniya Whitworth, daughter of Ronnie Whitworth and Deborah Flowers of Greensboro and a member of Girl Scout Troop 41419, has earned her Gold Award.
For her project, Whitworth worked in partnership with BackPack Beginnings to create a food and toiletry pantry at Foust Elementary School.