Eagle Awards
Colin Chandler, son of Don and Stephanie Chandler of Greensboro and a member of Troop 101, has earned his Eagle Award.
For his project, Chandler built two raised flower beds and one picnic table for Creative Aging Network-N.C.
Gold Awards
Kennedy Jeffers, daughter of Rodney Jeffers and Diedre Hobbs of Greensboro and a member of Girl Scout Troop 40503, has earned her Gold Award.
For her project, Jeffers founded the first service learning club at Northern Guilford High School. The club, WorldChangers Service Learning Club, worked on several different projects in its first year including creating reusable menstruation kits for girls overseas, raising awareness about homelessness in Greensboro and creating a cohort of youth to lead the charge for change.
***
Olivia Smith, daughter of Darren and Alison Smith of Greensboro and a member of Girl Scout Troop 1926, has earned her Gold Award.
For her project, Smith created a PowerPoint and binder of simple sign language phrases to be used in schools during lock-down situations. The materials include visuals and descriptions on how to sign the phrases so anyone can do it in an emergency situation.
