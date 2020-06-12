Announcements
Kennedy Jeffers and Olivia Smith, both of Greensboro, are nominees for National Gold Award Girl Scouts, an honor Girl Scouts of the USA presents every year.
Both earned their Gold Awards during the 2019-20 year.
Jeffers, daughter of Rodney Jeffers and Diedre Hobbs and a member of Girl Scout Troop 40503, founded the first service learning club at Northern Guilford High School. The club, WorldChangers Service Learning Club, worked on several different projects in its first year including creating reusable menstruation kits for girls overseas, raising awareness about homelessness in Greensboro and creating a co-hort of youth to lead the charge for change.
Smith, daughter of Darren and Alison Smith and a member of Girl Scout Troop 1926, created a PowerPoint and binder of simple sign language phrases to be used in schools during lockdown situations. The materials include visuals and descriptions on how to sign the phrases so anyone can do it in an emergency situation.
Every year, all 111 Girl Scout councils across the country nominate their top Gold Award Girl Scouts and Girl Scouts of the USA then picks 10 girls to receive the national honor.
Girls’ projects go under a review and evaluation process looking at leadership abilities, measurable and sustainable impact, and how the project addressed a local challenge that related to a larger national and/or global issue.
Jeffers and Smith will be notified in July if they have been chosen as one of the 2020 National Gold Award Girl Scouts.
