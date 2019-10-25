Awards
The North Carolina Tree Farm Program named the Cherokee Scout Reservation the 2019 North Carolina Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year at its annual meeting on Oct. 17 in Mt. Gilead. The award recognizes the reservation’s leadership in the conservation community and its commitment to practicing and promoting sustainable forest management on its woodlands in Caswell County. The reservation is part of the Old North State Council, Boy Scouts of America.
The reservation began actively managing its woodlands in 2006 and since then has converted degraded forests to healthy productive forests through intensive focus on restoration. The reservation now serves as an example of how to practice forest stewardship. Audubon North Carolina recognized the reservation for its effort in creating and enhancing songbird habitat, and the Forest Stewards Guild has designated it a Model Forest.
The N.C. Tree Farm Program is a state partner of the American Tree Farm System. It promotes the stewardship of sustainable natural resource management (wood, water, wildlife and recreation) and the benefits of forest certification through education, professional contact, peer mentoring and recognition program. For information, visit www.nctreefarm.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.