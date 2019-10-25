Cherokee Scout Reservation receives award

The North Carolina Tree Farm Program named the Cherokee Scout Reservation the 2019 North Carolina Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year at its annual meeting on Oct. 17 in Mt. Gilead. Pictured (from left): Scout Executive/CEO Ed Martin, N.C. Tree Farm Program President Rett Davis and Camp Ranger Marvin Preslar.

 Provided by Leslie Purcell McCormick

Awards

The North Carolina Tree Farm Program named the Cherokee Scout Reservation the 2019 North Carolina Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year at its annual meeting on Oct. 17 in Mt. Gilead. The award recognizes the reservation’s leadership in the conservation community and its commitment to practicing and promoting sustainable forest management on its woodlands in Caswell County. The reservation is part of the Old North State Council, Boy Scouts of America.

The reservation began actively managing its woodlands in 2006 and since then has converted degraded forests to healthy productive forests through intensive focus on restoration. The reservation now serves as an example of how to practice forest stewardship. Audubon North Carolina recognized the reservation for its effort in creating and enhancing songbird habitat, and the Forest Stewards Guild has designated it a Model Forest.

The N.C. Tree Farm Program is a state partner of the American Tree Farm System. It promotes the stewardship of sustainable natural resource management (wood, water, wildlife and recreation) and the benefits of forest certification through education, professional contact, peer mentoring and recognition program. For information, visit www.nctreefarm.org.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Submit Scout accomplishments to people@greensboro.com with “Scout” in the subject line, or mail to Janice Carmac, P.O. Box 20848, Greensboro NC 27420. Scouts must provide photos.

Load comments