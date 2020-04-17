Announcements
Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is keeping girls connected from across its 40-county region and beyond with new virtual programming options.
Every Monday through Friday at 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Saturdays at 11 a.m., Girl Scouts and anyone who is interested can tune into Facebook Live workshops with topics ranging from STEM and gardening to life skills and family game night. There will also be a weekly campfire on Thursday evenings.
Adding to the virtual lineup, GSCP2P is also hosting virtual open houses to get new girls interested and involved in the organization and will be launching several virtual troops in the months of April and May. The Virtual Open House schedule runs through May 10 and includes: 8 p.m. Sundays, 1 and 8 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, and 7 a.m. Wednesdays.
Interested families who want to learn more can register for a Virtual Open House by visiting https://bit.ly/3c7gOPb.
Virtual Troops was launched on Monday, April 13. To receive information for these newly forming troops, families can visit www.BeAGirlScout.org/connect. There will be specific troop times for each girl grade level.
For information, call 800-672-2148 or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.
Eagle Award
Thomas Shackelford, son of John and Suzi Shackelford of Greensboro and a member of Troop 101, has earned his Eagle Award.
For his project, Shackelford completed a variety of park improvement projects at Guilford Park Presbyterian Church. He built two picnic tables and a bike rack, installed a path to the Peace Pole and repainted the Prayer Path.
