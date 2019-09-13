Announcements

Grandfather Mountain will host Girl Scout Day from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.

All Girl Scouts and Troop leaders will be admitted to the state park near Linville for free, with their family members receiving a discounted admission.

This year’s event is being coordinated in partnership with Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, and the Scouts will have the opportunity to earn the environmental stewardship badge, which is this year’s theme.

To see the full schedule of events, visit http://bit.ly/gsd-2019-sched.

Submit Scout accomplishments to people@greensboro.com with “Scout” in the subject line, or mail to Janice Carmac, P.O. Box 20848, Greensboro NC 27420. Scouts must provide photos.

