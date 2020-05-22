Gold Awards

Makayla Key, daughter of Myra Stanley-Key and Montonrafel Key Sr. of Greensboro and a member of Girl Scout Troop 1726, has earned her Gold Award.

For her project, Key worked with the Dudley High School PTSA, The Studio and Beta Iota Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority to organize the inaugural MAK’s Bare Necessities Sock and Underwear Drive. The drive collected socks and underwear for students in need at Dudley High, Lincoln Middle, Bluford Elementary, Swann Middle, Hairston Middle, Allen Middle, Jones Elementary and Cone Elementary schools.

***

Leah Robinson, daughter of Ben and Becky Robinson of Greensboro and a member of Girl Scout Troop 40836, has earned her Gold Award.

For her project, Robinson worked with Jamestown Presbyterian Church to build a life-size, 11-figure Nativity scene and created an interactive Christmas coloring book for children that included an audiobook version.

Submit Scout accomplishments to people@greensboro.com with “Scout” in the subject line or mail to Janice Carmac, P.O. Box 20848, Greensboro NC 27420.

Load comments