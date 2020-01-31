Announcements
Girl Scout Troop #02983’s Fantasy Family Dance is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 29 at Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive in Greensboro.
All ages are encouraged to attend and enjoy dancing, pizza, a photo booth, magical escape rooms, face painting and more.
For information, visit http://bit.ly/troop02983 or fantasyfamilydance@gmail.com.
Awards
Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont has announced that Tashia Mason of Greensboro and a member of Girl Scout Troop 41121, was recently awarded the Medal of Honor for her lifesaving skills during a family emergency.
Mason, daughter of Darin and Tonya Mason, helped rescue her younger brother and father from their house after a tree fell on it during Hurricane Michael in October 2018.
The tree, which was 90 feet tall and more than 4 feet wide, broke through the main beams of the home, leaving debris from the ceiling and attic all over the main living area. Tashia was trapped inside the hallway when the tree came down, but was able to help her 6-year-old brother from under the wreckage and get him out of the house through the bedroom window, where a neighbor was waiting to help.
After getting her brother to safety, Mason found her father with a dislocated hip, covered in insulation and pinned in by the tree. She was not able to move him, so after calling 911, she helped keep him calm and breathing by applying a wet cloth to his mouth until the first responders arrived.
The Medal of Honor is a Girl Scouts of the USA National Lifesaving Award and is given to a girl who has shown presence of mind and true Girl Scout spirit in saving a life or attempting to save a life without risk to a candidate’s own life.
Mason is a sophomore at Southeast Guilford High School, where she is an honors student, plays JV basketball, varsity lacrosse, a member of the science club and serves as a Falcon Buddy. She also fills her time playing club lacrosse with N.C. Fusion and volunteers at the Greensboro Science Center.
