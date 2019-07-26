Announcements

The High Point Rockers will host its Inaugural Girl Scout Night on Saturday, July 27.

Every Girl Scout will receive a special commemorative patch and a free Rockers gift item. Before the game, troops will have the opportunity to participate in an on-field parade and lead the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance. After the game, there will be fireworks, a movie, popcorn and camping in the outfield.

Tickets are $9 with a $7 meal option. The deadline to purchase is today, July 26. Tickets must be purchased over the telephone. To make reservations, call 336-888-1004.

Also, the first 1,000 fans will receive a HYPE bobblehead on Saturday, July 27, courtesy of The UPS Store.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Submit Scout accomplishments to people@greensboro.com with “Scout” in the subject line, or mail to Janice Carmac, P.O. Box 20848, Greensboro NC 27420. Scouts must provide photos.