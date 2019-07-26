Announcements
The High Point Rockers will host its Inaugural Girl Scout Night on Saturday, July 27.
Every Girl Scout will receive a special commemorative patch and a free Rockers gift item. Before the game, troops will have the opportunity to participate in an on-field parade and lead the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance. After the game, there will be fireworks, a movie, popcorn and camping in the outfield.
Tickets are $9 with a $7 meal option. The deadline to purchase is today, July 26. Tickets must be purchased over the telephone. To make reservations, call 336-888-1004.
Also, the first 1,000 fans will receive a HYPE bobblehead on Saturday, July 27, courtesy of The UPS Store.