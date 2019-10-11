Eagle Awards

Wesley Gregory and William Gregory, sons of Deveise Gregory of Greensboro and members of Troop 316, have earned their Eagle Awards.

Wesley’s project involved building two benches for the rifle range at Camp Weaver. He also built two corn hole games and two box hockey boards for the camp. He has attended the camp in the summer as a camper since the age of 6. He joined the staff in 2016 as a counselor. ”It is his home away from home.”

For William’s project, he designed and built a covered stand by the lake at Camp Weaver that holds more than 100 life jackets. The stand will enable campers to hang their own life jackets to air dry.

The Scouts will be recognized during a ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church. Their grandfather and fellow Eagle Scout, David Burns, is expected to attend.

