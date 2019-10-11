Eagle Awards
Wesley Gregory and William Gregory, sons of Deveise Gregory of Greensboro and members of Troop 316, have earned their Eagle Awards.
Wesley’s project involved building two benches for the rifle range at Camp Weaver. He also built two corn hole games and two box hockey boards for the camp. He has attended the camp in the summer as a camper since the age of 6. He joined the staff in 2016 as a counselor. ”It is his home away from home.”
For William’s project, he designed and built a covered stand by the lake at Camp Weaver that holds more than 100 life jackets. The stand will enable campers to hang their own life jackets to air dry.
The Scouts will be recognized during a ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church. Their grandfather and fellow Eagle Scout, David Burns, is expected to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.