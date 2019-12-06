Eagle Awards

Jack Hicks, son of Paul and Leslie Hicks of Greensboro and a member of Troop 101, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, Hicks created an outdoor shaded seating area at Peck Elementary School for use by the school, neighborhood and Out of the Garden Project’s mobile food truck deliveries.

Submit Scout accomplishments to people@greensboro.com with “Scout” in the subject line, or mail to Janice Carmac, P.O. Box 20848, Greensboro NC 27420.

