Eagle Awards
Jack Hicks, son of Paul and Leslie Hicks of Greensboro and a member of Troop 101, has earned his Eagle Award.
For his project, Hicks created an outdoor shaded seating area at Peck Elementary School for use by the school, neighborhood and Out of the Garden Project’s mobile food truck deliveries.
