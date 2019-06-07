Bronze Awards
The following members of Junior Girl Scout Troop 02494 have earned their Bronze Award: Bennett Abell, Audrey Benson, Avery Cox, Addison Farris, Breeze Lawless, Meredith McClean, Sarah McClintock, Maddie McVey, Emery Otterberg, Gabby Roberts, Sydney Seitz, Riley Wojnar and Rileigh Zinn.
For their project, the scouts organized a Blanket Making Day and invited family and friends to help them make no-sew blankets and pillows for Children’s Home Society.
The Fellowship Hall at Christ Lutheran Church was packed and in less than three hours, 42 blankets and 28 pillows were completed.
The linens were presented to representatives from the Children’s Home Society at the troop’s Bronze Award ceremony in April.
Announcements
Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont honored 71 Gold Award Girl Scouts and 171 Silver Award Girl Scouts in recognition ceremonies across their council May 19.
The Girl Scout Gold and the Silver awards are the two highest awards girls in Girl Scouting can earn.
Local scouts included:
Gold Awards: Meghan Andrews, Aariena Brincefield, Samantha Cabbell, Jessica Frank, Amelia Irvin, Kylie Joyce, Abby Larrick, Kelly McFeeley, Chloe Mitchell, Emma Rickard, Miranda Rose, Lilly Sheffield, Jessica Simmons, Danielle Stanco, Mikayla Stuart, Maniya Whitworth, Halle Willeford, Edie Wood and Katherine Yarbrough.
Silver Awards: Sadie Adams, Emerson Althaus, Elizabeth Bolton, Alonna Brittian, Addie Carwile, Selena Collins, Kati Early, Jordan Grew, Samantha Hogsett, Jamie Horvath, Myrtle Jenkins, Destiny Lynne Johnson, Olivia Johnson, Kallie Joncas, Sophie Kawalec, Hannah Kubida, Katie Kyer, Lily Lanier, Eleanor Long, Eliza Marshall, Leah McCorquodale, Kennadee McEachirn, Erin Meadows, Lydia Moody, Ellen Moore, Kylie Myers, Teniola Oladunjoye, Loren Palma, Chela Parris, Nia Peatross, Derrien Phillips, Becca Piraino, Emma Reeves, Maggie Reeves, Bethany Shopland, Onyae’ Stewart, Abigail Stubblefield, Gabrielle Suggs, Shaha Taylor, Taylor Wallace, Rachel Weiner, Kayla Whitaker, Catherine Williams, Hope Williams and Essence Winstead.
Eagle Awards
Hooper Alexander V, son of Ann Alexander and Lex Alexander, both of Greensboro, and a member of Troop 101, has earned his Eagle Award.
For his project, he built a mud kitchen, a pallet table and stump stools for the Weekday Preschool Center at First Presbyterian Church, where he is a member. Assistant Scoutmaster Scott Skidmore served as his Eagle coach.
An Eagle Scout Court of Honor was held May 26 at Christ United Methodist Church. During the ceremony, Alexander presented a Mentor Pin to Assistant Scoutmaster Gerald Hutchinson.
A senior at Grimsley High School, he will graduate today, June 7. This fall, he will enroll at Guilford College, where he received the Clara Cox Scholarship.