Eagle Awards
Turner Pinson, son of Liz and the late Leskie Pinson of Greensboro and a member of Troop 216, has earned his Eagle Award.
For his project, Pinson and volunteers built two music walls at Holy Trinity Day School. The walls are made of wood panels with pots, pans and other “instruments” for young children to create music.
Gold Awards
Josie Banner, daughter of Ken and Eden Banner of Greensboro and a member of Troop 40936, has earned her Gold Award.
For her project, Banner organized and ran a five-day camp that focused on film and film history and gave campers a chance to try out their creativity by making their own films. She also created a website to feature the campers’ projects and raise awareness for the arts.
***
Kayla Miller, daughter of Allen and Cora Miller of Greensboro and a member of Troop 41121, has earned her Gold Award.
For her project, Miller planned and organized three, family-friendly events on topics of healthy living including healthy eating and cooking, exercise, First Aid, and CPR. She then organized a community health fair so that people could get more information about different services offered in the community.
***
Magdalena Mahon, daughter of Pearse and Irene Mahon of Oak Ridge and a member of Troop 41770, has earned her Gold Award.
For her project, Mahon collaborated with Greensboro Urban Ministry’s Partnership Village, a transition community for the homeless, to conduct life skill sessions for the residents, as well as provide them with a “Welcome Home” basket filled with household essentials and necessities for starting a new home.
