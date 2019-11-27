Diane Benbow and Alicia Tucker receive scholarships

Guilford Medical & Dental Managers awarded scholarships to Diane Benbow, a dental hygiene student at Guilford Technical Community College, and Alicia Tucker, a nursing student at UNCG. Pictured (from left): Nedra Baldwin, GMDM chairwoman of scholarship committee; Benbow; Tucker; Jamie Alston, GMDM president.

 Provided by Guilford Medical & Dental Managers

Guilford Medical & Dental Managers has been awarding scholarships to area students in the medical and dental fields for the past 20 years.

The 2019 recipients of $1,000 scholarships this year are: Diane Benbow, a dental hygiene student at Guilford Technical Community College, and Alicia Tucker, a nursing student at UNCG.

The scholarships are funded by proceeds from the annual GMDM Charity Classic Golf Tournament and the scholarship fund.

Scholarship winners were selected based on criteria including grades and financial need.

GMDM scholarships are open to students pursuing degrees in dental, nursing and other health-related fields at area colleges and universities.

For more information, visit www.gmdm.org.

