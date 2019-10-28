The Salvation Army of High Point will reopen a portion of their building to help families in need of financial and food assistance after being closed for several weeks due to flash flooding.
The Salvation Army of High Point closed the Center of Hope Family Shelter as well as the administrative and social services offices on 301 W. Green Drive in High Point due to flash-flooding from thunderstorms on Aug. 19.
Additional storms entered the area on Aug. 22, causing more moisture to enter the building and additional roof damage. Crews from AfterDisaster arrived on scene the night the flash-flooding occurred and stayed on-site cleaning up around the clock for several weeks. The remainder of the building will remain closed while repairs are currently underway to replace sheetrock, install new flooring, repair roof damage and paint.
Beginning today, Oct. 28, The Salvation Army of High Point will open the family life center portion of the building, located on 301 W. Green Drive in High Point for emergency rent, utility, clothing and food assistance.
Food assistance will be offered from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
Rent assistance will be offered Nov. 11 and Nov. 18, as well as utility assistance today, Nov. 4 and Nov. 25.
For information, call 336-881-5400 or visit www.tsahighpoint.org.
