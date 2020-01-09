The Salvation Army of High Point will distribute free winter coats and outerwear to local adults and children in need from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays, Jan. 17-Feb. 7 at its 301 W. Greene Drive location.
The outreach is part of A Cleaner World’s 33rd annual Give-a-Kid-a-Coat campaign. All adults receiving assistance must bring a valid picture identification. A Medicaid card or birth certificate is required for all children receiving coats as well.
A Cleaner World Give-a-Kid-a-Coat campaign collects coats for local adults and children in need throughout the Triad. Community members who wish to donate winter wear can drop off new or gently used coats at their local A Cleaner World location now and throughout February.
For information, call 336-881-5400 or visit www.tsahighpoint.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.