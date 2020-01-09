Winter hat and gloves
The Salvation Army of High Point will distribute free winter coats and outerwear to local adults and children in need from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays, Jan. 17-Feb. 7 at its 301 W. Greene Drive location.

The outreach is part of A Cleaner World’s 33rd annual Give-a-Kid-a-Coat campaign. All adults receiving assistance must bring a valid picture identification. A Medicaid card or birth certificate is required for all children receiving coats as well.

A Cleaner World Give-a-Kid-a-Coat campaign collects coats for local adults and children in need throughout the Triad. Community members who wish to donate winter wear can drop off new or gently used coats at their local A Cleaner World location now and throughout February.

For information, call 336-881-5400 or visit www.tsahighpoint.org.

