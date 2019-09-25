Local families in need of Christmas assistance may apply for The Salvation Army Angel Tree program between 8:30 a.m. and noon Oct. 7-11 at 301 W. Green Drive in High Point.
Applicants are asked to be in line by 11:30 a.m.
Those who may apply include the parents or legal guardians of children 12 and younger, living in the following zip codes: 27260, 27262, 27263, 27265, 27282, 27350 and 27370.
Applicants are required to bring the following documents in order to apply: Picture identification of the applicant, verification of address, proof of guardianship or custody, birth certificate or current Medicaid card for each child, verification of all expenses and proof of income and benefits. Those applying will also be asked to provide each child’s clothing and shoe size, as well as a short list of needs and gift wishes.
This year, in partnership with High Point University, Angel Tree distribution will be held Dec. 17 in HPU’s Community Center at the former Oak Hollow Mall.
For information, call 336-881-5400.
