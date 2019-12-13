Court volunteers take Guardian ad Litem oath

Guilford County District Court Judge Marcus Shields welcomed 16 community volunteers to the Juvenile Court System in Guilford County’s North Carolina Judicial District 18 by administering the guardian ad litem oath during a ceremony Nov. 20 at the Guilford County Courthouse.

Members of the class are: Anna Valerian of Browns Summit; Larry Barnes, Niya Boone, Katherine Brock, Nasaa Enkhbold, Seqouia Pettigrew, Gail Ricks, Katie Riddle, Lou Savastano, Seleita Tinsley and Caitlin Venable, all of Greensboro; Valerie Haynes, Taylor Irish and Steve Yurko, all of High Point; and Emily Cohen and Margaret Crawford, both of Jamestown.

The new guardians will be appointed by the court to advocate for the best interest of 35 abused and neglected children in the juvenile court system.

To learn more about becoming the voice for a child, call 336-412-7580 or visit www.volunteerforgal.org.

