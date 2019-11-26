Running of the Turkeys returns on Thursday

The Running of the Turkeys 5K returns for a second year to Greensboro's Country Park.The event will take place at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28.

 Provided by RunSignup

The event will take place at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28. The cost to participate is $44.

The Fun Run begins at 8:30 a.m. The cost to participate is $23.25.

The park is at 3802 Jaycee Park Drive in Greensboro.

All participants get a Turkey hat and 5K runners receive a long sleeve T-shirt.

Dogs and strollers are welcome.

For information, visit www.runningoftheturkeys.com.

