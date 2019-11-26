The Running of the Turkeys 5K returns for a second year to Greensboro's Country Park.
The event will take place at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28. The cost to participate is $44.
The Fun Run begins at 8:30 a.m. The cost to participate is $23.25.
The park is at 3802 Jaycee Park Drive in Greensboro.
All participants get a Turkey hat and 5K runners receive a long sleeve T-shirt.
Dogs and strollers are welcome.
For information, visit www.runningoftheturkeys.com.
