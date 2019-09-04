WINSTON-SALEM — It’s time for some rocking and rolling — emphasis on the rolling — at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. The Women’s Flat Track Derby Association is bringing one of its two international roller derby playoffs to the fairgrounds this weekend.
The competition, which runs today through Sunday, features teams from six U.S. cities: Austin, Texas; Los Angeles; Santa Cruz, Calif.; Chicago; Atlanta; and San Francisco. The six international teams represent Paris; Helsinki; Berlin; Buenos Aires; Birmingham, England; and Lomme, France.
Seattle is the other playoff site, with the top three teams from each tournament going to the International Championships in Montreal in November.
Erica Vanstone, the executive director of the derby association, or WFTDA, said Greensboro, which has been part of the group for about nine years, has been a vital touchstone in helping the sport grow in the region, since it is within driving distance of nearly 75 roller derby organizations in the eastern United States, including Raleigh’s Carolina Roller Derby, which helped establish the sport in the area more than 15 years ago.
“So the area has strong ties to the development of the sport of flat-track roller derby,” Vanstone said. “The city of Winston-Salem was also very eager to support us and has helped Greensboro put together the event bid that the WFTDA ultimately accepted.”
The Visit Winston-Salem tourism bureau and the city put in a bid for the playoffs to come to North Carolina, coordinated with the Greensboro Roller Derby League on the bid.
The Greensboro league — whose teams are the Gate City All-Stars, Greensboro Counterstrike, Battleground Betties, Elm Street Nightmares and Mad Dollies — won’t be competing, but is acting as host of the event. GSORD, as it is known, started in 2010 and absorbed most of the Camel City Thrashers, a Winston-Salem team that folded several years ago.
The sport is known for its fast pace, colorful player nicknames, and take-no-prisoners attitude. It’s also a good outlet for players and provides a strong sense of camaraderie.
The Grimberlyn Reaper, aka Kimberlyn Murawski, a spokeswoman for GSORD, said she heard about the sport while in college at Appalachian State University and working three jobs.
“I had no time to myself,” Murawski said, “and during that time I went through a really bad breakup — really ugly — so after that I was like, ‘I need something for me, I need an outlet. Because I can’t go to work, go to school and just be miserable.’ ”
She heard about a roller derby boot camp and went. It was scary at first, she said, but after a couple of practices she decided, “Oh yeah, this is for me.”
She hears similar stories from other players. “A common theme with all of us is that roller derby has definitely changed our lives for the better and made us all stronger and more empowered,” she said.
“A lot of people call us ‘Roller Girls,’ but we would prefer to just be called ‘skaters,’ gender-neutral,” she added. “We’re open to trans women, intersex women, gender-nonconformists. We are totally accepting and welcome them to our team.”
Flat track roller derby in its current form started in Texas in the early 2000s, and now has more than 460 member organizations worldwide.
“We credit the popularity to what folks are getting out of it,” Vanstone said. “Roller derby never asks if women could or should be playing a contact sport. ... It doesn’t allow gender to define what type of sport you can play or how you can do your job. That’s a pretty powerful feeling for a lot of new skaters and community members, who’ve not been allowed to participate in other sports that way.”
Asked what spectators can expect if this is their first roller derby, Vanstone said, “They can expect an action-packed sport played by hard-working athletes on skates, and a fun-loving, family-embracing community to support it. Many of our hosts and participants also coach junior teams and skaters, and our values are tied the kind of confidence you feel from being able to take a hit and get back up for another.”
To commemorate the event, GSORD is painting a mural and inviting attendees to contribute to it. After the playoffs, the mural will be installed on the fairgrounds midway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.